India vs New Zealand Third ODI: India clinch ODI series

India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Published: 28th January 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (BCCI | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Fifties from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set the platform before Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu guided India to a seven-wicket win with seven overs to spare in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui. That meant that India sealed the series 3-0 with two games to spare.

New Zealand's decision to win the toss and bat first didn't quite work out how they wanted as they were bowled out for 243 with an over to spare. Ross Taylor's 93 and a fifty from Tom Latham were the sole bright spots for the hosts in another disappointing performance.

Live Updates
India vs New Zealand Hardik Pandya MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ross Taylor

