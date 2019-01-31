Kerala state budget HIGHLIGHTS: Movie tickets to cost more as government imposes 10 per cent entertainment tax

By Online Desk

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac presented the state budget for the year 2019-20 in the assembly today. The minister emphasised the social renaissance being adopted by the government by quoting a line of late poet Kumaran Asan.

He announced a social renaissance museum at Thiruvananthapuram. Women's empowerment will be a priority, so the government will give special attention to the women-friendly projects. Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) received a total of Rs 3229 crore.

The budget emphasised the development of major infra projects such as the Vizhinjam project and Kochi refineries. The minister said an outer ring road will be constructed in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Vizhinjam project.