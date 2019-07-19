Karnataka floor test UPDATES: No trust vote today as Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourns House till Monday
Riding high on emotions, Bible references and 'absolute humility', the Karnataka trust vote debate entered day two.
Published: 19th July 2019
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar has adjourned the House till July 22. The trust vote will be held on Monday, July 22.
Governor Vajubhai Vala first set a 1.30 pm deadline. CM H D Kumaraswamy ignored it. Governor Vala then set a 6 pm deadline. Kumaraswamy ignored it again. It was that kind of a day.
The CM's argument was that the deadline was "unconstitutional". He pushed for the trust vote to be held on Monday.
Though CM H D Kumaraswamy had on Thursday moved a confidence motion and insisted on a debate, BJP leader and former CM BS Yeddyurappa had appealed to the Speaker to complete the floor test proceedings in a day, but it was not to be.
The BJP also went on to hold an overnight dharna inside the House.
The trust vote has come in the wake of a resignation spree by rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.
As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from the JDS -- have resigned, while Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, giving the Kumaraswamy-led government the jitters.