Karnataka floor test UPDATES: No trust vote today as Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourns House till Monday

By Online Desk

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar has adjourned the House till July 22. The trust vote will be held on Monday, July 22.

Governor Vajubhai Vala first set a 1.30 pm deadline. CM H D Kumaraswamy ignored it. Governor Vala then set a 6 pm deadline. Kumaraswamy ignored it again. It was that kind of a day.

The CM's argument was that the deadline was "unconstitutional". He pushed for the trust vote to be held on Monday.

Though CM H D Kumaraswamy had on Thursday moved a confidence motion and insisted on a debate, BJP leader and former CM BS Yeddyurappa had appealed to the Speaker to complete the floor test proceedings in a day, but it was not to be.

The BJP also went on to hold an overnight dharna inside the House.

The trust vote has come in the wake of a resignation spree by rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from the JDS -- have resigned, while Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, giving the Kumaraswamy-led government the jitters.