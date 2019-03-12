Home LIVE

Congress Gujarat rally HIGHLIGHTS: Use your vote as a weapon, says Priyanka Gandhi on Modi's home turf

She was addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary.

Published: 12th March 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Gandhinagar on 12 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Gandhinagar on 12 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the Modi government, adding she was saddened by what was happening in the country.

Gandhi said, "This country is made on the foundations of love, harmony and brotherhood. Today whatever is happening in the country is very sad."

She was addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary.

Earlier in the day, the first-ever Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi has concluded in Ahmedabad. This is the first CWC meet after Priyanka's appointment as general secretary.  

The top leadership of India's grand old party also paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, ahead of launching its poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders led by its chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh sought to give a symbolic message to the people of the country ahead of the general elections by remembering Mahatma and his ideals of non-violence and tolerance.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Working Committee CWC meeting Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Congress in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp