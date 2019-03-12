Congress Gujarat rally HIGHLIGHTS: Use your vote as a weapon, says Priyanka Gandhi on Modi's home turf

By Online Desk

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the Modi government, adding she was saddened by what was happening in the country.

Gandhi said, "This country is made on the foundations of love, harmony and brotherhood. Today whatever is happening in the country is very sad."

She was addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary.

Earlier in the day, the first-ever Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi has concluded in Ahmedabad. This is the first CWC meet after Priyanka's appointment as general secretary.

Resolution from the Congress Working Committee's meeting earlier today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. #GandhiMarchesOn pic.twitter.com/Pflr8ZvNFE — Congress (@INCIndia) March 12, 2019

The top leadership of India's grand old party also paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, ahead of launching its poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders led by its chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh sought to give a symbolic message to the people of the country ahead of the general elections by remembering Mahatma and his ideals of non-violence and tolerance.

