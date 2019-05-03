Home LIVE

Cyclone Fani Updates | Storm weakens, heavy rain to lash Bengal, Odisha, AP

The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said the wind speed of the extremely severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometres per hour.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha cyclone, Fani, Puri

A farmer lies on the road after falling while crossing the road due to gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri, in Odisha. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speeds touching nearly 200 kmph, which made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast wreaking havoc in Odisha, will cross several districts in the state before advancing to neighbouring West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has been issuing regular updates.

The Indian Navy has scheduled the launch of long reconnaissance aircraft, P8I, and short-range coastal reconnaissance aircraft in the afternoon for undertaking aerial surveys to assess the extent of impact and devastation post-Fani's landfall, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, airports in Odisha and West Bengal have shut down and flyers have been left stranded as many flights have been cancelled.

Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM and the eye of the storm moved completely over land at 10 AM. 

At least one million people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours from vulnerable districts in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani's landfall in the state on Friday, officials said.

READ MORE: Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri at 8 AM Friday, here are 10 points to know

The highest number of people -- 3 lakh -- was evacuated from Ganjam district while 1.3 lakh people have been evacuated from Puri district, said an official from the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani landfall eye of storm Odisha coast Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp