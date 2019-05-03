By Online Desk

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speeds touching nearly 200 kmph, which made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast wreaking havoc in Odisha, will cross several districts in the state before advancing to neighbouring West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has been issuing regular updates.

The Indian Navy has scheduled the launch of long reconnaissance aircraft, P8I, and short-range coastal reconnaissance aircraft in the afternoon for undertaking aerial surveys to assess the extent of impact and devastation post-Fani's landfall, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, airports in Odisha and West Bengal have shut down and flyers have been left stranded as many flights have been cancelled.

Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM and the eye of the storm moved completely over land at 10 AM.

At least one million people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours from vulnerable districts in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani's landfall in the state on Friday, officials said.

READ MORE: Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri at 8 AM Friday, here are 10 points to know

The highest number of people -- 3 lakh -- was evacuated from Ganjam district while 1.3 lakh people have been evacuated from Puri district, said an official from the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office.