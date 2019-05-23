Home LIVE

Andhra Pradesh results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS | Resurgent Jagan thumps Naidu's TDP, to take oath as CM on May 30

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who won from Kuppam assembly constituency has stepped down as the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jagan family, jagan mother

YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy with his mother Vijayalaxmi and wife Bharti after their party's victory in assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Amravati. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

With YSR Congress Party almost decimating TDP out of power in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy who steered his party YSRCP to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in September 2009.

With YSR Congress Party gaining a landslide victory in the 2019 Assembly elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeated what his father had achieved in 2004 when he dislodged Telugu Desam Party's (TDPs) N Chandrababu Naidu out of power.

In election trends, YSRCP is leading in 22 out of 25 Parliamentary Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and TDP only on three, while in 175-member State Assembly, Reddy is leading on 149 seats with TDP marginalized to 25 and Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party to only 1.

READ: Jagan and his battle for political survival

In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP had formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats. 

"It is the victory of people of Andhra Pradesh," Jagan said in his post on Facebook as the trends showed the YSRCP leading in 150 seats in 175-member Assembly.

Jagan thanked the people for blessing the YSRCP with their support and votes and said he would try to live up to the people's expectations.

IN PICS: It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps

The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh mark a defining moment in the political scene of the state.

The victory of Jaganmohan Reddy has put a massive question mark on TDP President Chandrababu Naidu's attempt to mark his stamp in national politics with the formation of the Third Front. Though Naidu allied with the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this time he decided to fight alone and against the BJP. 

Live Updates
Comments(1)

  • thulakol
    naidu has to lick his wounds. idiot hastely snapped ties with bjp . his travelling expenses has to be reovered from his personal income
    1 day ago reply
