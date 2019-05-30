Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS| Modi 2.0: Shah, Jaishankar headline grabbers in 57-member cabinet

JD(U) decided to stay out of government after being offered just one berth. The AIADMK too has not been accommodated - at least not yet.

Published: 30th May 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers who took oath on Thursday. (Photo| PMO)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Modi 2.0 swearing-in night confirmed the biggest speculation of them all. Amit Shah did take oath as a union minister in the new government.

His arrival in PM Modi's new cabinet turned out to be the headline event along with the induction of former foreign secretary S Jaishankar in an event touted to be the biggest ever at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The other big news was the JD(U)'s decision to stay out of government after being offered just one berth. The AIADMK too has not been accommodated - at least not yet.

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi 2.0 sarkar in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was a grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching on.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and 57 of his new colleagues. The night ended with the Prime Minister thanking the gathering.

 

