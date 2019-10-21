HIGHLIGHTS | Voting concludes in Haryana, Maharashtra, exit polls predict BJP win
The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi steered the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections for a successive second term at the Centre.
Published: 21st October 2019 07:14 AM | Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:39 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The voting to state assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana ended at 6 PM, with a voter turnout of 55% and 62% respectively.
The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. The counting of votes for both state assemblies will take place on October 24.
The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi steered the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for a successive second term at the Centre.
It is also the first assembly polls after the BJP-led government's decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is in power on its own in Haryana and in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.