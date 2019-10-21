Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS | Voting concludes in Haryana, Maharashtra, exit polls predict BJP win

The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi steered the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections for a successive second term at the Centre.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

First time voters along with family members get a selfie clicked at a polling station in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The voting to state assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana ended at 6 PM, with a voter turnout of 55% and 62% respectively.

The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. The counting of votes for both state assemblies will take place on October 24.

The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi steered the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for a successive second term at the Centre.

It is also the first assembly polls after the BJP-led government's decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is in power on its own in Haryana and in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
maharashtra elections Haryana Elections Assembly polls BJP congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja shows a victory sign after casting her vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Hisar on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Haryana elections: From tractors to cycles, politicians arrive in style to cast their votes
Videos
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)
Suresh Gopi praises youngsters for coming out to vote despite heavy downpour in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp