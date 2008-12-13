The ghost in the killer ‘forward’

Dear Dr K,

The SMS trend has created revolutionary changes in people’s lives. Quite often I receive messages that come along with the tag “plz forward 2 all.” For example: “My name is Anjali. I have lost both my hands in an accident. And the operation costs Rs 3 lakh. I don’t know you but if you forward this SMS I will get 10p from mobile networks. If you have heart, please forward it to at least ten people. Thank you. Forward this to 15 people and send an sms

RECHARGE99 to 09978364502. Your account will be recharged with Rs 99. It’s true. I got it!”

Dr K, are these messages true? Will Anjali get her hands back and finally be able to type messages? Will I get Rs 99 for forwarding a message? Where does this money come from?

— Gokhul

Dear Gokhul,

These days, corporations everywhere have too much money and no idea what to do with it. These corporations are absolutely dying to give away as much money as they possibly can. They realise that there are many people all over the world who find it difficult to earn an honest living and pay their bills. So, many of them think it would be nice gesture to give away their money to these people. This is what they call CSR, or corporate social responsibility. Of course, they won’t just throw money at random people — how do they figure out whom to give their money to? For this reason, they resort to using media such as SMS and email.

By asking people to forward messages and emails, corporations are able to tell whether people are really interested in receiving this money, because, after all, not everybody wants money. For those who do want money, however, this is a great way to make some.

I make most of my money by forwarding emails from Bill Gates who says he wants to dispose of his personal wealth by giving it to people who forward the same emails. After all, it’s quite reasonable to suppose Bill Gates is quite tired of having a lot of money — it’s only natural to feel that way.

Corporations also often choose to focus their efforts on the unfortunate or less privileged. Take Anjali, for example. It would be cruel and degrading for the mobile networks to simply give Anjali the money for her operation.

Instead, they choose to put her fate in the hands of the public — whether or not she gets her hands back will be decided by the public’s general goodwill and compassion. Corporations often raise money for not just individuals, but larger causes — it’s quite likely that you would have received, and maybe even forwarded, a message from Dow Chemicals, promising to donate 1 paisa to the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy for every message forwarded.

SMS and email forwards have proved to be extremely powerful public tools. Since its invention in the 16th century, it has helped to battle various things, from Banana plantation destruction to AIDS. Indeed, they are so powerful that they even have the power to kill!

Quite often I have received emails stating that if I do not forward them to at least 15 people, a ghost will appear and kill me, or that my underwear will turn carnivorous and consume my genitals. I have always forwarded them, and as I am still alive and my underwear is still completely herbivorous, I can say with confidence and authority that these forwards’ claims were true.

Now forward this column to everyone you know or you’ll suffer an agony equivalent to watching Love Story 2050 one hundred times!

Yours questionably,

Dr K