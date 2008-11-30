Two years ago, Muthamma worked as a maid. She had never taken a day-off. Now, this 42-year-old woman spends her days in her one-room brick hut. She’s in the terminal stages of cervical cancer. Muthamma is just one of the 80,000 women who die of cervical cancer every year. The registry of the Indian Association for Cancer Research says it is the most common cancer among south Indian women. Though it is both treatable and curable, 1,20,000 rural women get cervical cancer every year.

Muthamma suffered from severe abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding for many years. But she refused to see a doctor — until the pain became unbearable. Secondly, of course, she couldn’t afford the visit. By the time she consulted her gynaecologist, it was too late.

“How can you expect them to detect the symptoms when they don’t know what to look for?” says Dr Kamala Selvaraj, a Chennai-based gynaecologist. “These patients are poor. They marry early, have many children and sometimes many abortions also. Early intercourse with sexually promiscuous men (the case in most rural families) coupled with a low protein diet renders these women powerless to prevent infection.” A regular pap smear can help doctors detect the cancer.

Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papillomavirus. Screening and testing for HPV is available at government and private medical centres. But the tests are expensive. In government centres the cost is Rs 250-300. But the people who are at risk are clueless about the disease. No government literature is available, nor are there any plans for an awareness campaign in the critical areas.

“You first need to create awareness,” says Dr V Shantha, chairperson of the Cancer Institute, Chennai. She cites the steps by the government taken to combat HIV-AIDS. “You have celebrities talking about it. Camps are conducted in villages and health centres give medicines free to those who can’t afford it. We need a similar approach for cervical cancer.”

But now there’s hope. MSD Pharma­ceuticals (India) has introduced a vaccine — Gardasil. It prevents cancers caused by HPV (Types 6, 11, 16 and 18). “Gardasil is used in almost all developed countries but we introduced it last month in India,” says Anjana Narayan, MSD’s category director of vaccines.

It is a three-dose vaccine, and needs to be completed before a woman is sexually active. “The second dose should be given two months after the first, and the last four months from the second,” says Anjana. But it has not been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and so does not feature in public health programmes.

There are also cultural inhibitions. “A patient’s mother told me, ‘My daughter is a virgin. Why should I give her this vaccine?’ The implication is that only sexually promiscuous women get cervical cancer,” says Dr Kamala. “You need to break this myth. You should insist that this vaccine prevents only cervical cancer and not other types of STD.”

Another problem is that women who are screened often can’t complete treatment or follow-up. They don’t understand the perils of their condition, get bad medical advice, or simply can’t afford the treatment. “Women with cervical cancer are sometimes considered a ‘nuisance’, and are left to die alone,” says Dr Shantha. “We need to create the idea that cancer is preventable, treatable and curable if caught early.”