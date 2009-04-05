In a picturesque south Kerala village called Pakalkkuri, Madavoor Vasudevan Nair has for long been striving to sustain his Katha­kali style known as Kapplingadan . Set to celebrate his 80th birthday on April 7, Madavoor — as he is known by the name of his birthplace in Thiruvananthapuram district — has managed to groom a handful of noted disciples as the head of the Kalabharathi institution east of Kollam, but the master is far from pleased.

“It is impossible for us to run a school with limited resources collected from art-lovers and a token grant from the government,” shrugs Madavoor, who was earlier an instructor at the famous Kalamandalam for nine years from 1968. A sense of being slighted at the Kalamandalam, which gives prominence to the central Kerala-origin Kalluvazhi style, is one reason that prompted him to quit the Thekkan Kalari (southern school wing) of the premier institute and return to his native territory.

Madavoor’s Kapplingadan style, which was in its height of popularity in the Travancore belt — and beyond — during the heyday of his guru Chengannur Raman Pillai (1886-1980), is grappling with a crisis now verging on extinction. Madavoor’s batch mates have all died, leaving him to be the last master upholding the purity of his school that

focuses on realism-tinged facial expressions and theatrics brimming with fertile imagination, cle­ver improvisation and high drama.

It’s their unique portrayal of anti-heroes that has earned the Kapplingadan arti­stes a special place in Kathakali. Even a generally casual act like parting the lips is thoroughly nuan­ced. “The degree of exposure of your teeth through the narrow slit bordered by red-coloured lips decides the expression. It can be lust, it can be fury…I’ve worked hard to perfect it,” says Madavoor, who exc­els as Keech­aka, Ravana, Bana, Duryodhana and Jarasandha.

That quotient of utmost dedication is what’s arguably lacking in Madavoor’s successors. And that’s probably defining the angst-ridden future of the Kapplingadan style as well.

