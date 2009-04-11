A little over a month ago, everyone predicted a third straight term for the Orissa chief minister. Then, one day, Naveen Patnaik snapped his Biju Janata Dal’s 11-year-old alliance with the BJP. Since then, the saffron has been in part eclipse even as the Congress spirit has soared. Pundits and analysts were quick to change their views on the outcome of the elections in Orissa and gave the Congress an advantage over the BJD.

The prediction was not out of place as a faction-ridden Congress had finally overhauled the apparatus by ending former chief minister J B Patnaik’s nearly 30-year stranglehold. Many Congressmen were smiling at the thought of going to the voter minus J B Patnaik for the first time in three decades. It was a collective leadership with former union minister K P Singhdeo at the helm. But there was too little time for the new team. It had less than two months to prepare for both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. And that included the Herculean task of selecting the right candidates in the face of ancient feuds and factions.

Now the list of candidates is out, nominations have been filed, and Congress seems to have lost the plot. At the heart of the gloom is the slate of candidates. Those who rejoiced at the possible resurrection of a moribund party are now dismayed at the resentment that the choice of candidates has stirred up. It has also led to open revolt and a spate of desertions by party heavyweights, many of whom could win at the hustings on their own. Thus, a party that should have had a head start in electioneering seems to have fallen miles behind.

It is not just the state leadership that is to blame. The AICC is far more culpable. The command in the state was changed but Singhdeo had hardly any freedom in candidate selection. The party got caught in a conflict of multiple interests. His alleged lack of knowledge of organisational matters was used to their advantage by Sonia Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, the party general secretary in charge of Orissa. Singhdeo opted out of the electoral race in disgust at the AICC’s interference.

Candidates were not selected for their ability to win. The main concern seems to have been to accommodate and appease various groups. Then there are allegations of big money exchanging hands for tickets. And instead of focusing on the battle at hand, party leaders and aspirants at all levels camped in Delhi for over a fortnight to push their cases. So the scene was set for backroom machinations and virtual blackmail by certain powerful sections. The resultant delays and indecisiveness have produced some shockers.

Former chief minister Giridhar Gamang threatened to quit the party if he wasn’t selected for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat, and his wife Hema and son Sisir for the Laxmipur and Gunupur assembly seats. Even his former personal secretary Nagesh Dora was nominated for the Jeypore assembly segment in place of Tara Prasad Bahinipati, a sitting MLA with a strong base in Koraput district. Bahinipati resigned to fight as a BJP candidate. The Congress may have lost a certain seat.

Similarly, for the Puri Lok Sabha seat, a strong contender like Pinaki Mishra left in a huff and joined the BJD after he was denied the Congress nomination. The party has fielded Debendra Mansingh, a weak candidate who was refused the ticket for Chilka assembly seat.

State Youth Congress president Rohit Pujari learnt that he would be dumped and joined the BJD. He is their Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate.

Now the BJD is beginning to look as the A-Team of the Congress, considering the number of heavyweight party hoppers it is fielding. It’s over the moon because after cutting ties with the BJP, Naveen’s party was faced with a dearth of suitable candidates. The Congress flip-flop has come as a real boon.

The arbitrary behaviour of the top leaders has got Congress workers across the state seething. The selection of rank outsiders and non-entities could seriously harm its prospects. For instance, Srikant Jena is being fielded from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat despite serious opposition — he was even heckled by workers in New Delhi — from the local organisation and workers. His effigies continue to be burnt daily by cadres who are supposed to be working to elect him.

Party workers in Cuttack are also shocked at the decision to field Bibhuti Mishra, another lightweight, for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, the choice of Chandra Sekhar Tripathy in Singhdeo’s own Dhenkanal and Santosh Mohanty in Bhubaneswar Lok sabha seats suggest a complete poverty of thought. In terms of electoral strategy it defies definition.

However, as the elections draw nearer, there are stirrings of intelligence, and an air of a plan behind the bungling. The BJP has already started talk of a tacit understanding between Congress and BJD with an eye on the post-poll scenario, and this is beginning to gain currency among the common voters.

srimoy@epmltd.com