The 44-year-old has been an actress much of her life, but today she is a fiery Telangana politician. And that shows in her next move. Out she comes of her Banjara Hills residence and climbs into her Tata Safari, and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti general secretary wears an air of steely determination. Vijaya­shanti — vivacious as usual — is ready for another hectic day of campaigning in the baking sun.

While the Medak Lok Sabha constituency went to the polls on April 16, Express caught up with her on her last day of campaigning.

It was just three months ago that Vijayashanti merged her damp squib Talli Telangana Praja Party with the TRS and quickly gained an election ticket as well. Her opp­onents in the fray — C Narendra­nath (Congress), P Niroop Reddy (BJP) and Khayoom Anwar (PRP) — are all considered second-rung leaders. While some rebel TRS leaders feel Vijayashanti has been pampered by TRS chief K Chandra­sekhar Rao with a Lok Sabha tic­ket, she stresses it has been a good eleven years for her in politics.

“This is the first time I am contesting the elections. Isn’t that alone sufficient to prove that I am not a power-greedy politician?” she asks.

It was in 1998 — on January 26 to be precise — that the actress joined a political party. That was the BJP, to begin with. It’s another matter that she was a vociferous Telangana supporter even before that. It was only when the BJP chose to let the statehood issue gather moss that Vijayashanti grew unhappy. She quit and formed her own outfit, the Talli Telangana Praja Party in 2005.

Soon Vijayashanti was to admit that the formation of her party did create confusion among voters. That was when she decided to merge it with the TRS — “mainly because it was also fighting for

the cause of statehood and

self-respect”.

But long before Vijayashanti, another politician had brought Medak into national focus: Indira Gandhi. It was in 1980 that the late prime minister chose this constituency for her re-entry into Parliament. And that was after the fall of a three-year-old Janata Party government. The voters gave Indira a thumping majority — of 2.19 lakh votes.

Today, Medak has as many as 13.39 lakh voters, with female voters out­numbering men. And many of them are absolutely in awe of this screen goddess toiling on Telangana soil.

At Khajapur village in the Medak Assembly segment, the TRS leader stands atop her open jeep and yells into the mike: “My revolutionary salute to all you dear voters. Jeena hai to jeetna seekho, jeetna hai to ladna seekho, Jai Telangana (If you want to live, learn to win; if you want to win, learn to fight).”

Based on her character's name in one of her ‘Red’ films Osey Ramulamma, Vijayashanti often refers to herself as “Ramulamma” while addressing voters. “Mee Ramulamma ki vote ivvandi, Telangana saadhinchandi” (Vote for your Ramulamma and gain statehood for Telangana).

An obviously drunk quarrelsome man in the crowd keeps interrupting her speech, Vijayashanti is soft in her retort: “Tammudu (brother), you are yelling at the wrong person, I have not been in power here. That is why I am asking you to give me a chance."

Soon, some Anganwadi workers mill through the crowd and extend notebooks to her.

“Madam give us your autograph,” they plead. Vijayashanti scrawls with aplomb, fully aware that her reel life image plays a major role in her public life.

Vijayashanti made her film

debut way back in 1979 and has acted opposite all the top stars of Telugu film industry. “I was the highest paid actress in those days, earning Rs one crore per film. Naturally, many in the male-dominated industry didn’t like me,” Vijayashanti reminisces.

Her first signs of a sidetracking from the celluloid fame showed in 1995 when she formed the Vijayashanti Yuva Sena that conducted blood and eye camps in Tirupati. There are still some service-oriented issues that Vijayashanti is passionate about. Like, Manjira drinking water for Medak, farmers’ rights, electricity, rail lines and pensions. “I would say that I have received the same love and affection in cinema and politics but here, my responsibilities are more.”

She credits a large part of her hard work to her husband, producer Srinivas Prasad. “He inspires me to work harder for the people of Telangana.” The TRS leader says that if she were to win, she would constantly visit her constituency. “I am no escapist. I would be one MP who will always be available to voters,” she smiles.

Known as a ‘single take’ heroine, Vijayashanti never gropes for words. Much like her delivery of filmi dialogues, she peppers her spee­ches with sardonic wit while highlighting local issues. “Do you all have water?” she asks. “No,” cries the crowd. “How can you when it is all going to the beer factories of “bada babus?” she says.

Equally at ease shaking a leg with Lambada tribals or while dealing with party issues at the TRS office, Vijayashanti says that her biggest strength is that she believes in herself. “I have the brains, I have the guts and I know that the voters will make me win.”

It is only a matter of time before the boon of victory lands in her lap, stresses this ardent devotee of

Lord Shiva.

