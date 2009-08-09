Samadhi is the peak of the practice of Ashtanga Yoga. You cannot

practise samadhi as one practises hatha yoga, pranayama, dharana, dhyana or the yamas and niyamas. Samadhi is the result of your various practices of yoga and it is all about being in a samadhi state of mind.

Samadhi is a word that evokes much fear in people’s minds. In movies, a dialogue

between a hero and a villain often refers to the former making a samadhi out of the

latter. Meaning that the hero would kill the villain. Another understanding of samadhi is that if you are going to be constantly

engaged in spiritual practices such as meditation, you enter into a meditative state — much like the rishis of yore who became unmoving and solid and anthills began to grow around them! Fear not!

Samadhi is a state of being. It has happened to you many times, but the experience is so fleeting that you don’t recognise it. That’s what happens to painters, sculptors or music composers when they are thoroughly involved in their work.

They get so deep into the object of their contemplation — a painting, sculpture, a piece of music or even solving a math puzzle or a scientific experiment — that they forget their own self in the process. They merge into what they are focusing on, without even realising that it is happening.

How many wives chide their husbands every morning for becoming so engrossed

in reading the newspaper that they can’t even hear their names being called? Haven’t there been times when you’ve been so engrossed

in the mega-serial and cried along with the characters that the sound of the calling bell never reached you? These are miniature experiences of samadhi when your individual mind merges and becomes one with the object of your contemplation.

Samadhi is the merging of your mind with the universal mind or the cosmic consciousness. In a state of samadhi, you and the universe are one. You and god are one. It is the highest state of being out of which is born the best of poems, the most beautiful of paintings and the best of your creations.

Your mind is like ice — rigid, solid, separate and unyielding. With all the practices of yoga — particularly tapas, where the mind is burnt in the fire of physical exercise, breathing practices and concentration, swadhyaya or constant study of the self and ishwara pranidhana or complete surrender of your thoughts, words and actions to the supreme consciousness, a certain heat is generated. Your mind finally begins to loosen up and yield. It becomes lighter, more cheerful, dyna­mic and flowing like water.

Samadhi is like the final stage of the river when it merges into the ocean, creating a fertile delta or a solid estuary at the merging point. The mind in the moments of samadhi is lost in consciousness. The same mind, during sleep is lost in unconsciousness.

— swahilya.soulmate@gmail.com

a time for yourself

1. On days when you have are free and feel relaxed, keep a divine image or a symbol in front of you that you like most. It can be an Om, it can be a picture of Jesus Christ or a photograph of any saint or God of your choice.

2. Create an atmosphere around you that is very pleasing, preferably silent, clean and fragrant surroundings.

3. Seat yourself comfortably before the image and idol. Go on looking at it. Watch your breath as you focus.

4. In a short while, you may feel like closing your eyes in meditation. Sit

that way for however long you wish.

5. Wake up gently from that silent state of being. You will feel energy swirling within you. That time you spent with yourself is the transforming moment.