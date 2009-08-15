Caught in a Bohemian Rhapsody

The narrator, at the beginning, strives to impress upon us that Jules (Oskar Werner) and Jim (Henri Serre) are bohemians, free spirits. “Each taught the other his language and his culture until late at night. They translated each other’s poetry. They shared an indifference for money.” But the instant Catherine (Jeanne Moreau) storms into their lives, they’re exposed as mere pretenders, pale shadows beside her blinding capriciousness. The newly befriended trio goes to a Swedish play about (coincidentally enough) “a girl who wants to be free,” and who, consequently, “invents her own life.”

The men don’t like it. Their critiques run along the lines of, “In a couple, the wife must be faithful.” Catherine, on the other hand, has no use for talk. She’s all action — and she jumps, without warning, into the Seine below, thus literally embodying the girl from the play, the girl who wants to be free. Catherine, subsequently, positions herself as the girl from the play in other ways too — especially after she marries Jules and begets a daughter.

When Jim visits, he observes to his formerly bohemian friend, “Marriage and motherhood suit her.” Jules replies, “True, she keeps order in our home. But if things go too smoothly, she changes. She becomes a tyrant in her words.”

“She’s not really my wife, Jim. She has had three lovers. One was a fling the day before our wedding, to bury her youth. And one as revenge for something I did. I don’t know what... I’m used to her being unfaithful to me at times, but I couldn’t stand to see her go. But there’s Albert.” Jules refers to the singer who pointed them, before Catherine erupted in their lives, to a statue whose physiognomy resembled hers. “Catherine encourages him and gives him hope... He wants to marry her and take the child.”

Some time later, Jim becomes privy to Catherine’s side of the story. She tells Jim, “Jules conquered me with his generosity, his innocence, and his vulnerability... We were happy, but our happiness did not last and we became two people, not one.”

Slowly we learn why she took on the three lovers that Jules talked about. “At a reception before our wedding, Jules’ mother offended me very deeply. Jules said nothing. I punished him by spending a few hours with an old lover... So I was able to marry Jules with all accounts squared.”

When the war broke out, “Jules went to the Russian front... I loved him more at a distance.” Then, during Jules’ first leave, Catherine reveals, “things really went wrong. I felt as if I was in the arms of a stranger. He left. Sabine was born nine months later. I said, ‘I’ve given you a child. That’s enough. I want my own bedroom.

I want my own freedom.’ Remember our friend, Fortunio? He was free. So was I.

He was a sweet partner... But he was too young to be serious.”

“One day, to my surprise I missed Jules and his indulgence. My daughter attracted me like a magnet. I left. I’ve been back for three months.” And, finally, we learn about the third lover. “Then there is Albert... I flirted with him... He wants to leave everything, marry me and take me and my daughter. So far, I like him. That’s all. He’s coming to lunch tomorrow. I’ll see... Perhaps I’ve had other men. That’s my business.” Jim mutters, “I understand.” But Catherine says, “I don’t want you to.”

Like the girl in the Swedish play, she’s not only free, she’s invented her own life, and the last thing she needs is sympathetic validation from a faux-bohemian.