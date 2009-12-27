Ten years ago, I was out of journalism and studying philosophy. Of course, many people wondered why philosophy needed to be studied since India had such a rich tradition culminating in Advaita Vedanta ; but the fact is that India does not rule the world — not yet at least, though by the end of the decade Indians were patting themselves on the back for being invited to the club that rules the world — and that it is the West’s spiritual tradition which dictates the way we live and the way we inquire, no matter what corner of the planet in which we live.

So I focused on Western philosophy, though my Indian philosophy professor was a gentle and affectionate lady, and though some friends said the division was as meaningless as saying you were studying Western physics as opposed to Indian physics. (That isn’t altogether fair: in India there were people this

decade who saw merit in Vedic mathematics, and who think Shakuntala Devi is a mathematician even though she contributed nothing to one of the stunning intellectual achievements of the decade, the proof of Poincare’s 1904 conjecture by Russian mathematician Grigori Perelman in 2002 — proof formally recognised in 2006).

Studying Western philosophy is a bit depressing, however, even though it has interesting applications, all thrown up by modern life, all relevant (and all of which could be studied through the prism of Indian philosophical traditions, if our academics would get their acts together). Bio-ethics has become a cottage industry, helped along by the completion of the human genome project in 2003; by the stop-and-start nature of stem cell research in the US, the world’s leading scientific power by far; and by euthanasia. The technology has increased the amount of information we have about our physical selves, but it has not helped us understand where each of us begins, or where each of us ends. If anything, these concepts have become fuzzier, and are bound to dominate debate in India’s next decade, when the middle class well and truly explodes.

Artificial intelligence is another rich philosophical goldmine, and just the debate over whether machines can ever cross the threshold and match human intelligence (there are many out there who believe that the trans-human singularity will come in a few decades, though they can’t agree on whether transhumanism will be just “human enhancement” or a new species that we spawn) is enough to last a lifetime of thought experiments.

Then there’s political philosophy, the reason I went back to academia after more than a decade of covering insurgencies and terrorism: are the ways

in which we organise our societies satisfactory? It wasn’t just about arrangements of government, as proved by Amartya Sen’s The Idea of Justice ,

undoubtedly humanity’s biggest philosophical contribution this decade. In it Sen not only used the Indian concepts of nyaya and niti to clarify modern concepts of justice, but also to steer the discourse away from so much transcendentalism that Immanuel Kant and John Rawls had given us, and towards a more interactive (or should I say “discursive”) basis for institution-building.

You’re probably wondering: with this intellectual landscape, why should Western philosophy be depressing? The fact is, even if you ignore the

specifics listed above, the entire trend of Western philosophy in the 20th century had been towards physicalism (some call it materialism, which is not about obsession with material goods, but rather that all reality can be reduced to a physical/material explanation). So by the beginning of this decade, the beginning of the new millennium, the dialectic was a quaint idea from the classical era; metaphysics was nothing more than just a language muddle; and if you did not accept Darwinism, you were nothing but a Neanderthal creationist. Emotions, therefore, were just another brain-state; consciousness resided in the brain (and could thus be created when the technology was advanced enough); and life-and-death were the bookends of human existence. Humans, perhaps, had no need for faith.

It was fitting, then, that my study of philosophy was disrupted by 9/11. There’s little ambiguity in interpreting an attack on the technologically most

advanced nation by a man sitting in a cave. It is no coincidence that Osama bin Laden was inspired by the youngest and most socio-political of the major world religions. You could probably argue that Osama was motivated by a long-term ambition to take leadership of the Muslim world, however misplaced that ambition might have been. Yet most Muslims saw it as a clash of civilisations, and however much governments may try to dispel them of this notion, it will

not go away so long as Western troops are in Iraq and Afghanistan. It is still not certain that they will leave.

But to more people, 9/11 brought cheer. It is no secret that the world sees America as a hedonist society filled with greedy and wasteful consumers who lecture the rest of the planet about carbon emissions (it did not help that America did not ratify the Kyoto protocol at the beginning of the decade and that the UN meet at Copenhagen at the end of the decade was pusillanimous). They see America is hypocritical on the matter of the right to self-determination: the US said its military invasions were undertaken as a defence of democracy, when it looked more like a defence of Hosni Mubarak and the House of Saud, both of whom spent the decade in power. Heck, even our neighbour Pakistan spent much of the decade ruled by a military dictator. In fact, you might wonder how a nation could speak of promoting democracy when each of its military commands around the globe (like CENTCOM) far outnumber, both in personnel and in funding, the entire US State Department.

And then they have to look at democracy itself. Though democracy is the best system we have for promoting justice for each citizen, you have to wonder at how much of a bad name democracy earned during this decade. There has got to be something wrong with a system which allows its people to get polarised into two groups; and so polarised that there seems to be no meeting point, whether it’s the Democrats and the Republicans in the US, or the Congress and the BJP in India. There has got to be something wrong with a system where the average person is asked to vote between Tweedledum and Tweedledee. There has got to be something wrong when around 2,000 people were murdered by rioting mobs in Gujarat in 2002 — and that barbarism is ratified in elections the same year. There is nothing right with a system where the government tries to take land away from the poorest for non-resident industrialists; and when the poor resist, they are termed a threat to internal security. And there can be nothing right in a system in which only those who have money, and lots of it, can

seriously contest elections.

Perhaps it’s just a matter of tweaking the system. Some people see hope that social media would improve debate and democracy. Certainly soon after 9/11 (which forced me to leave philosophy and return to journalism by travelling to Peshawar to cover the US “war on terror”), I used the Internet to file my stories. I had no idea that social networking would become so big (though my high school had already set up a notice board on which I let everyone know I was on the Afghan-Pak border), but when Facebook became big, all that really happened was that I was able to track decades-old friends of mine whom I had not heard of since the late 1980s. We took note of each other’s lives, and then went back to business as usual. No great debate, no change in outlook, no tweaking of democracy. I’m a bigger fan of twitter these days, where people keep putting me on to interesting facts or articles to read; but the Internet is just another handy tool, not a consciousness-changer.

So as the decade draws to a close, there are some things that may help guide us forward. One is the role of the media and its evolution. It’s possible to devise a philosophy of journalism, but likely all that will happen as time goes by is that the world gets noisier and noisier. Another is the role of money in democracy. It’s a tough nut to crack, what with the free market being sacrosanct. The third will probably be the next 9/11. Let’s face it, 9/11 shaped this decade; for many people it marked the beginning of the end of American superpower. Wait, however, till Iran conducts a nuclear test. Then the whole global power architecture will come under threat of unraveling.

Yet not all is gloomy; once again, science comes to humanity’s rescue. This decade marked many forays into space, including a successful mission by India to discover water on the Moon. If humanity is to make an evolutionary next step away from Earth (it might have to the way we are poisoning the planet and

refusing to cooperate on an action plan to stop the poison), then Space exploration has to take a giant step forward. Whatever India’s or China’s or

America’s plans are for visiting nearby heavenly bodies, humanity won’t make much progress unless nations cooperate. So if there is despair there is also hope, if the past decade is any indication.

