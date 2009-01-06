Without music, life would be an error. — Friedrich Nietzsche Sunday evening at St Andrew’s Church rekindled and reinforced this thought. The church resonated with Bach, Boyce, Haydn, hymns and more. Such melodies, in the serene atmosphere of a church, is an experience by itself. But what made the concert special was the instrument and the organist himself. The pipe organ at the church had first been installed on May 3, 1881 by Messrs. Peter Conacher and Company, Huddersfirld, England. This grand old organ, reaching up high, has been restored over 2007-08 by Midland Organ, Hele and Company. The organ recital was a dedication to the restored instrument. Richard Marlow, Emeritus organist and director of music and fellow, Trinity College, Cambridge was there to grace the occasion and to give a recital of 18th century music. The tonal quality of the 128-year-old organ is crystal clear and when Richard started playing on it, the audience was transported to another era — to an English countryside, to a fireplace, to a sunny valley. The various tones of sounds that emanated from the organ created a complex, but smooth harmony. When the music was light it felt like a little brook tripping over pebbles. Sometimes the music would be booming, and in an instant it would melt into the far away and then rise to a crescendo of sharp notes. Bach’s Aria ‘Schafe konnen sicher weiden’: Cantata 208, Handel’s Sinfonia: Solomon, d’Aquin’s Noel No. 6 and several other pieces were performed. The music was often haunting, with a passion reminding one of Wuthering Heights’ Heathcliff. It was a truly elevating experience.