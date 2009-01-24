JAIPUR: Neville Tuli, chairman and founder of Osian's Connoisseurs of Arts - the country's biggest private art auction house, feels that the lack of authentication of art works in India leads to faking while many artists also claim that their works have been forged to gain publicity.

"Works are not authenticated and art still comes without receipts. This allows room for art to be faked. Moreover, many artists like to claim that their works have been faked to seek easy publicity," Tuli told in an interview.

Tuli, one of the sponsors of the Jan 21-25 Jaipur Literature Festival, has brought to the event "Bachchanalia: The Films and Memorabilia of Amitabh Bachchan" - the maiden publication of the Osian's Centre for Archiving, Research and Development (CARD).

"The book covers almost everything about the superstar. It is our endeavour to make people fall in love with books, especially colourful biographies again," he said.

According to Tuli, wealth generated through commerce based on art and culture should be ploughed back into ventures that further the cause of creativity.

"From creativity flows knowledge, which in turn generates wealth. This wealth must be ploughed back to create basic or lasting heritage," he said.