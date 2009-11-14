Monsoons are now on their retr­eat trail, having (ideally) brought in the rains — the lifeline of Indian farmers. But not many of us know that they also determine the well-being of many species of wetland birds. Two declining species that are particularly monsoon-dependent in the Gangetic floodplains upcountry are the Sarus Cranes and the Black-necked Storks. The best populations of both species at the global level occur in Uttar Pra­desh.

The monsoons in the Gangetic floodplains are predicted to change due to global warming. The number of months of rainfall is predicted to reduce, giving rise to more ‘int­ense’ rainfall when it does occur. However, the number of dry years is also predicted to increase during the years of the oceanic phenomenon called the El Ninõ. The floodplains are an extensive patch of flat area with the major rivers passing through. Like all other floodplains, human population here is very high, and most of the landscape is cultivated. Planning by the British and the green revolution have led to an extensive network of irrigation canals here.

Both Sarus Cranes, the world’s tallest flying bird, and the Black-necked Storks are territorial species. Breeding pairs maintain a bit of area within which they breed, raise their chicks and live almost their entire lives of over 45 years. Sarus Cranes’ territories are seldom more than 50 ha while Black-necked Cranes require a much larger area of 2-3 sq km. Sarus Cranes nest in shallow marshes. They frequently use flooded rice fields, when farmers are tolerant. They time their nesting with the flooding of fallow fields by farmers in anticipation of the monsoon. That is when the fields are prepared for the rice planting.

Black-necked Storks, on the other hand, nest on trees. They time their breeding with the month of maximum rainfall in August and September. This is almost as if they were assessing if there will be enough rains and therefore formation of wet areas, from where they get fish and frogs to feed their rapidly growing chicks at the nest. In a real sense, both are following an ancient natural rhythm thereby ensuring maximal reproduction.

Given that rainfall patterns are predicted to change driven by global climate change, how will this affect these two species that have inhabited the floodplains for centuries?

Observations over the last eight years on several territorial pairs in western Uttar Pradesh have provided some answers.

When it rains in a condensed format — occu­rring in less than the usual four to five months — fewer Sarus Crane pairs appear to be able to raise chicks. This condensed format, however, appears to be a bonus for Black-necked Storks — several pairs raised a record-breaking four chicks, with even one five-chick record — following the erratic rainfall in 2008. That year, almost every monitored Black-necked Stork pair had chicks suggesting that this pattern is good for the species. The years that marked low rainfall had a disastrous effect on both the species — fewer pairs raised chicks, and fewer chicks per pair were raised.

Condensed rainfall and low rainfall are also bad for farmers in the floodplains. Rice — the dominant monsoonal crop here — requires flooded fields for 4-5 months. The amount of rainfall also determines how wet the soil is in the winter. A good monsoon is one that has enough rainfall to recharge groundwater thus ensuring wet soil making way for a good winter-wheat harvest as well. Cropping patterns then are likely to change and it is not known how that will affect the birds.

In 2009, rainfall in Uttar Pradesh — the country's most populous state — has been very erratic. It is hailed as the latest monsoon in four decades, and the quantity of rainfall has been dismal. Rice fields have been dry leading to yellowing of the planted crop. Only farmers beside the swollen canals have the chance of reaping good harvests. Few crane and stork pairs appear to have nested this year, and the crop of chicks in all likelihood will be dismal.

Changing rainfall patterns therefore appear to hold a double-tragedy — farmers require to rethink crops and planting strategies, and wetland-dependent birds like cranes and storks will fade from the landscape if rainfall patterns remain erratic. Effects of global climate change appear already to be making ripples among the people and birds of the Gangetic floodplains, and not in very good ways.

