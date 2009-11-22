In a crowded train you would probably pass him by without a second glance.

Neither his smile nor his appearance is anything but ordinary. “I’m just an ordinary police officer,” Sadanand Date says.

But that isn’t quite true, for it was Date, now Additional Commissioner of Police (Central region), and his team that took on two heavily armed terrorists,

Ajmal Amir Kasab and Abu Ismail, at Cama hospital during the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai.

Date is one man who still literally carries memories of 26/11. One of the two splinters that pierced his eyes, remains embedded in the right eye. Asked whether he did not fear for his life, Date like a typical Mumbaikar, says,

“Tension lene ka nai.... (Dene ka)…”

He remembers that day clearly. It was around 9 45 pm. Date was about to retire for the day when he got messages about firing at different places. He was ordered to rush to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

“After I learnt that firing was taking place at Cama hospital, I along with two officers and an equal number of constables went there. As we entered I found two bodies there.”

Date and his team climbed to the fourth floor. “I told my men not to fire without my permission as it was a hospital. I said I would walk in front and went to the sixth floor. I found some metal clips lying there. I picked them up and threw them in one corner. Suddenly a grenade exploded in front of us.”

They began firing but Date realised that the terrorists had automatic weapons. “I wanted to keep them engaged till we got reinforcements. A second grenade came flying at us and I suffered an injury in the eye. Date lost old friends among the 18 policemen who were killed that day. “It was a challenging moment. In terms of losses it was tragic. But my team and I stood like a rock then,” he says.

“Later, I took my children to the same spot in Cama hospital and explained what happened that night. But then, I am not a police officer whom you have seen in the movies,” he smiles.

— VS