CHENNAI: Double Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman is set to embark on his much awaited 'Jai Ho' concert from October 11 here.

This is the first time that Rahman will be performing in Chennai after bagging the Academy Awards for his musical score in Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

"After winning the Oscars, this is the first time I will be performing in Chennai and am really looking forward to the concert," Rahman told reporters here today.

"This year there is more focus on conducting Indian concerts and starting from Chennai, it will go on," Rahman added.

The composer said the concert would have a mix of songs including tracks from his upcoming Bollywood film, 'Blue'.

Though he has been promoting his son Alim, who wants to become a playback singer, the six-year-old would not participate in the concert.