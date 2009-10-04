Jothidam or the art of throwing light on the subtle forces that impact your life — be it disease, lack of employment, inability to pursue what you want in life — in short, anything that comes in the way of living a fulfilled life. Different forms of astrology such as Nadi Jothidam (readings from palm leaves), horoscopes, tarot, palmistry, etc are fields of study that have been practised since ancient times. Particularly in India, these are called beacons of light in your life.

There are some who swear by soothsayers and fortune-tellers and others who swing to the other extreme to condemn it as hogwash. This is an area that does have a knowledge base, but functions more by intuition not just of the one who reads. The quiet acceptance and implementation of the suggestions given can bring clarity to your life. To belittle and deny it all is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater.

The other day I met Jaswinder Singh from Mumbai, a tarot reader. I was among many others with whom he had sessions during his short visit here. As he spread out the deck of over 75 cards, I could experience a sort of silence prevailing around the two of us. It was then that I got better clarity on such predictive and intuitive fields of study.

In meditation, such sessions are yet another way to bring the mind to the zone of silence within. The mind that is restless and stressed is put in touch with its base — consciousness. All forms of intuitive soothsaying and foretelling is

another tool in this direction of yoga — connecting the individual mind with the collective consciousness within every person.

He picked out five cards and asked me to pick five more. The 10 cards conveyed a whole lot of messages and most of them positive. There was one card that said ‘Fighting’. It showed a man in full armour, with a cloudlike image in the background showing two people fighting. The interpretation was that I was showing a hard fist to live for nothing when all I needed to do was to just relax and go with the flow! That was but a subtle hint on my response to situations, my attitudes and basically, my way of life.

Jaswinder was a man of the times, but more a hermit in mind. He learnt tarot reading about six years ago. Since his school days, he has been clairvoyant and

intuitive about people.

He says the sub-conscious mind is constantly sending vibrations and when he senses it, he is able to relate to the tarot cards and his intuition begins to express itself. “Someone has a block which he/she cannot see, no inspiration in life; sorrow or fear in the energy level is a block where they get stuck. Tarot helps find out what’s holding you back and why you are unable to move forward. This awareness can bring about a change in the person,” he says.

A time for yourself

When you are confused or upset, just stay put; don’t try to

do anything. You may hear someone speak or see an ad or

turn a page in your favourite book. Watch what you see,

hear, smell, taste or touch during such times and you will

find your answers reaching you through one or more ways.