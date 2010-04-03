For eight years now, the people of Plachimada, an otherwise nondescript village in north-central Kerala, have been in the map of an ecology movement. They have put up a tough resistance against multinational behemoths to secure their

water resources. Their fight, which began in April 2002 against ‘Pepsi and Coco Cola’ companies, attracted worldwide attention.

The issue has recently come in as the further focus in a book by a photojournalist. Madhuraj’s Water Plunder speaks about the large-scale exploitation and pollution of drinking water by MNCs and the resistance put up by the village communities against this — in what is a monsoon-blessed heavy-rain state. Presented in a photo essay format, it deals with this subject in a stunning manner with the help of eloquent pictures that depict the sufferings of people and animals owing to acute water shortage.

While explaining how precious water is for all living things on earth, Madhuraj also narrates the fight for water rights by the Plachimada people. In fact, the book is dedicated to Mylamma, an adivasi woman who was in the forefront of the agitation against the Cola major. According to the book, the saga of resistance in Plachimada had foregrounded the issue of indigenous rights over local resources, including water being vested with indigenous people, and not with governments or multinational corporations.

I know Madhuraj, a senior photojournalist with leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, as a person with social commitment and genuine concern for nature and every living thing on earth. He, along with artist Bhagyanathan, had earlier conducted a photo-cum-painting exhibition on the Endosulfan victims of Kasargod district. To him, camera is not a mere gadget. It is rather a third eye for this young and talented man. The photographs from page one to the last page of this book will testify to this.

Water Plunder is not all about the Plachimada issue alone. It also tells us how large and serious global issue is the water war. The photo essay opens with the picture of sprouting seedlings titled “water is life”. This is

followed by quotes from Holy Scriptures. Pictures of devotees taking a dip in the sacred river Pamba at Sabarimala, in the Ganges, and performing prayers at Papanasini in northeast Kerala’s Wayanad are included to show the importance of water in religious faith. The book becomes serious once it starts telling the real issue; pilfering or polluting water and the local resistance against it.

Apart from pictures from Plachimada, the book carries photographs of a dog licking water from a pothole on the road leading to the Chamundi Hill, Mysore (page 21), and a street child bathing in gutter in north Malabar’s Kannur (page 26). Both the photos are very striking and thought-provoking. The first picture features the dog, and you see a Coca Cola stand with bottled waters. The second photograph shows a woman with an umbrella and the nearby road is completely wet, and all this suggesting that the child is bathing in the gutter during the rainy reason.

The book also tells us that water is precious and it is the very essence of life, sustaining every living thing on this planet. Without water, there would be no plants, animals, fowls, and people. However, the global water supply is already in crisis.

Madhuraj’s book is of great relevance at a time when the UN Environment Agency warns us of an impending water war across the globe. According to the agency report, almost 3 billion people will be severely short of water within 50 years. It also predicts possible flash points in the Middle East, parts of Africa and many of the world’s major river basins, including Danube.

— Antony is a freelance journalist based in Kerala. antony_canary@yahoo.co.in