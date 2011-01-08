Of wrestlers and tawaifs

Once a upon a time, documentary films were screened in theatres as fillers before the main film. Those were the days of black and white documentaries made by the Films division. If we were late, we consoled ourselves that it was documentary time and we would miss nothing.

Which is why I was amazed as I watched a retrospective of short films and documentaries made by New Delhi-based independent filmmakers Saba Dewan (47) and Rahul Roy (47) at the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival held in December 2010 in Madurai. The festival was organised by the Media Research Centre, Department of Philosophy, Madura College, and Marupakkam, a Madurai-based organisation that has been working with short films and documentaries since 1996.

That the film makers had a story to tell — and knew how to tell it — and the camera was an unobtrusive empathetic listener of the stories of the characters—was evident in the short films made by the wife and husband filmmaker duo, Saba Dewan and Rahul Roy.

Saba Dewan’s films explore communalism, sexuality, gender, and culture. Her acclaimed trilogy explores the lives of stigmatised and marginalised women performers. It includes Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi (2006) on the lives of bar dancers; Naach on the lives of women dancers in rural fairs; and The Other Song (2009) about the art and lifestyle of tawaifs or courtesans of Uttar Pradesh.

The Other Song is a poignant and nuanced film about Rasoolan Bai, a tawaif and accomplished singer of Hindustani classical music in Benares in the 1920s and ’30s. Through archival interviews and footage of Rassolan Bai, long forgotten LPs of her music, and interviews with her granddaughter Saira Banu, a former tawaif, and several other tawaifs, the film traces Rasoolan Bai’s artistic journey. It explores a central question: Why did Rasoolan Bai censor her rendering of a popular thumri that deals with the theme of a lover yearning for the beloved? The film unveils several interesting subtexts pertaining to women’s creativity and the body as a metaphor for women’s art.

“Gender is certainly a bedrock in my films! But my films are not about women’s issues; I make films on women characters. I am a woman’s woman and I

understand women characters better. The recognition of gender and gender-based discrimination is important to the work I do. But the characters in my films are placed in a broader context of culture and class,” Saba Dewan explains.

Both she and Rahul Roy are postgraduates in Film and TV Production from the Mass Communication Centre, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi. Both have been actively involved with the women’s movement in the country since the 1980s.

“It’s time men started looking seriously at their lives,” says Rahul Roy. His interest in gender and masculinities dates back to his days as a student of filmmaking. “But in those days, films on gender were only about women and their lives. Something was missing,” he adds. According to him the understanding the concept of masculinities or why men think, feel, and behave as they do, is vital to create an equitable society.

Roy’s films Majma (Performance) and When Four Friends Meet push the boundaries in exploring men and masculinities in a contemporary context. Indian wrestling is the metaphor through which Majma unfolds. Khalifa Barkhat, a former wrestler, runs an akhara (wrestling gym) in the Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi. Aslam, who provides the film’s counterpoint, prepares and sells medicines to enhance men’s sexual performance. The film explores the notion of masculinities or men’s internal lives in a public space through the medium of informal labourers.

Roy provided insights into the choice of wrestling as a thematic motif. According to him, wrestling is traditionally associated with restraint and control. Sexual control through increased production and control of semen was believed to enhance the practitioner’s wrestling prowess.

“The norms of masculinities and its standards of perfection are unattainable. That’s where Aslam provides a probable solution to the performance anxiety that most men grapple with,” explained Roy.

In When Four Friends Meet, Roy explores the complex world of male sexuality as perceived by four young men — Bunty, Kamal, Sanjay, and Sanju — best friends and residents of Jahangirpuri, a working class colony on the outskirts of Delhi.

Globalisation and the changing roles of women and men are some of the things they have to deal with. Add to this, their growing interest in sex and sexuality, and the four young boys find themselves confused and directionless. The film unfolds as a no-holds barred interaction between the filmmaker and the boys, candid and sensitive without being voyeuristic.

“Masculinities are the most important factor that keeps inequalities such as those of caste, creed, and gender functioning in our society. Violence is the heart of inequality and most of it is perpetuated by men. There’s no point fighting inequality if we don’t integrate men and masculinities in the battle against inequality,” said Rahul Roy, also the author of A Little Book on Men that attempts to make masculinities accessible to all.

Some of the cardinal principles in the couple’s filmmaking include an observational style, non judgementality, respect for people and recognition that “people have lives beyond political positions.”

The celluloid and personal journeys of the two filmmakers are all about reclaiming the self and moving towards wholeness and personhood. For Saba Dewan and Rahul Roy, the personal is political; and more important, the political is also deeply personal.

— Nandini is a freelance journalist based in Madurai. nandini.murali8@gmail.com