A group of women weaving at their loom; below: another group making homemade fries

Vellayil Beach in Kozhikode is not the tourist idyll of white sand with high-rise hotels that you see in commercials — it used to be a graceless jumble of shacks by the sea. But all that is changing now because of the tsunami.

The 2004 disaster led to rehabilitation projects that have transformed the landscape and the lives of people like Swapna and Reethamma.

Many women in the fishing community, after seeing their men off to the seas before sunrise, turn entrepreneurs, hoping to earn a bit to meet the family’s expenses.

Some sold candied peanuts and sesame balls to children. Swapna sold clothes at her store, New Star Garments. Then the tsunami of December 2004 swept all that away. But prosperity has followed, especially after the government assisted her with Rs 1,00,000 under the Tsunami Emergency Assistance Project (TEAP).

The project trained her and her friends to make garments, among other things. Now, the business has changed. Teddy bears and flower vases stand shoulder to shoulder with new, trendy clothes. The store has sewing machines and other gadgets.

More importantly, they don’t have to go around selling their garments and other products. They’re getting bulk orders. “We have eight members now working in the unit. And each member earns close to Rs 3,000 every month”, says a beaming Swapna. She took the initiative to create the project for the group. The Fisheries Department offers programmes to keep up with changing technologies and trends.

The story of Snehadhara Activity Group in Andhakaranazhi in Alappuzha district is one of courage. Reethamma was just managing with odd jobs like fish drying on Andhakaranazhi beach. The tsunami washed away her livelihood too. But after the TEAP, she and her friends run an automated coir manufacturing unit.

What Reethamma did was form a group of 10, with her colleagues, to get a bank loan of Rs 13,000 for each. Financial aid from the government helped set up the business, with three coir manufacturing machines, and a small building to house them. The unit is worth Rs 6,50,000 now!

The Bhagyalakshmi Activity Group at Alappad in Kollam district has a similar story. This is a small firm of four women that prepares homemade sweets, banana fries and chips and distributes them to bakeries. They also run a catering unit for fishermen.

“We start at 1 am every day as the sea-goers leave by 3 am. We pack lunch and breakfast. Fortunately, nowadays we also get orders for small functions in nearby areas,” says Beena, a member of the group.

Such stories are not uncommon, but this one is unusual because the government is the lead player.

After the tsunami, the Centre approved Rs 1,441.75 crore for rehabilitation. As the Planning Commission needed a location-wise physical, financial and structural programme, actual work started only by the end of 2007.

The projects were implemented by the Fisheries Department, Kerala

Water Authority, PWD and Harbour Engineering Department and Kerala State Electricity Board, with overall coordination by the Revenue Department. This time it took a radically different approach to rehabilitation.

“The Revenue Dept refrained from distributing cash among victims. Instead, everyone was asked to locate his or her priority areas, projects and report to us,” said senior officials who worked closely with the programme.

Nivedita P Haran, whose department coordinated the whole project, said, the reason for these success stories is that the project encouraged victims to reinvent themselves by supporting them, rather than blindly implementing some preset rehabilitation projects.

“We shortlisted 206 tsunami-affected villages along the coast. The team visited each village and collected feedback from the women. We planned projects accordingly,” she says.

