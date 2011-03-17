Getting closer and closer to the Kailash that I so wanted to reach was a sacred experience. With no watch or mobile phone at hand to check the time, (I left both in Kathmandu) I did not keep track of time. All I could guess was morning, noon, evening and night — from the changing colours around me. Anyway there was nothing time-bound that I needed to do at the rest house, except follow the herd.

So there was the morning breakfast of soup, toast with channa and tea following that. We were told to take a small backpack of minimal clothing, toiletries, Red Bull for the parikrama. I had ventured on a rather bold plan of walking around the mountain alone but for S Gnanarathnam from the Metrowater department in Chennai who accompanied me by walk.

It was some holy day for the Tibetans and so we were kept waiting outside the entry area for over two hours when it began getting really hot. All the waiting nevertheless happened in full view of Mount Kailash and so I had nothing to complain of, but just to look at the mountain. There was a minor scuffle and noise in the crowd when some trekkers began complaining about the delay and charging that the group leader was not assertive enough to make the

arrangements fast. Throughout the journey nevertheless, there was some chatter among the Tamil-speaking and hardly even any Hindi-knowing team leader, who was interacting with Nepali Sherpas who were in turn coordinating with a Chinese guide!

From all the confusion and noise, I could understand that there was some communication problem between the people of three nationalities, one believing for sure that the other was taking them for a ride and hence making the maximum of the situation. The conversations or rather the fights usually

revolved around money and payments.

It was nice to be an ordinary trekker and not at the helm of any affairs in managing the group! Unless I was asked anything, I kept to myself, my thoughts and contemplations on the Kailash. There were a few in the group who looked to me for Reiki healing. Besides that, I just had to smile now and then at the others and continue alone in a crowd.

It must have been around 1 pm when we were let into the Kailash Parikrama route after our passports were checked by the Chinese authorities. From then on, it was just walking and walking through bone dry mountains with some streaks of ice here and there. To my left was flowing the Akash Ganga. Blocks of ice crashing down made a thunderous noise once in a while. I had a Tibetan helper who walked with me carrying my bag. We spoke completely different tongues and so silence was our common language of communication. He would walk fast and egg me on to continue and not stop in between. He would hand me my waterbottle once a while and wait for me while I rested on a rock. Every now and then, while my sight was on the rocky terrain, I would lift my head up to take a look at the Kailash.

My whole journey so far was after all to see this mountain and it didn’t help me if I weren’t going to look at it at least now and then. The air was very cold. and very thin. So walking hurt the nostrils which often went very dry and throat was parched as the sun beat down mercilessly. So that’s the same sun here that I see every day in Chennai! I took a fresh look at the sky and the sun. What is indeed the difference? It is the same sky, the same sun. Why have I come so far to see this?

And the answer came from within me. Life is the last thing that is left to us which we can cling on to. Here you are walking in a space where even the life-giving oxygen is scarce. You know you can think your thoughts here. You know even beyond life there is existence. It is this supreme understanding of what lies beyond that was revealed to me in this rarefied atmosphere of Kailash. This is why people want to climb higher and higher — to get the highest and deepest experience possible!