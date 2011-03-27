From the outside, the Sekers’ Chennai home in Royapettah looks fairly nondescript. Inside, is a different matter altogether.

Chitra Seker, who works with her husband in the family business, sat with her friend and interior designer Sujatha Balachander to plan colour schemes and pick out the furniture. Stained glass, mirrors and images of deities are a predominant theme through the four-bedroom duplex.

The living room is generous, in tones of antique brass, with a lovely, spacious balcony. Chitra hasn’t let apartmentliving cramp her green thumb though — both balconies and the first floor courtyard have potted plants. The key feature in the living room is a vibrant painting by artist Srinivasan depicting a therukoothu performance, given to the Sekers’ daughter Archanaa.

In the dining space, a stunning puja area dominates. Bordered by specially commissioned Tanjore paintings depicting the Astalakshmis, the centrepiece features images of 50 deities with gold trimmings. “I saw something like this in a silver store once. So we got prints of pictures of deities and had them sized uniformly before getting them framed together,” Chitra explains.

Chitra’s selection of art and knick knacks ranges from gifts and presents to work done by talented children in city charities. Upstairs is done up in silver tones and has a family room with an entertainment system and Chitra’s favourite part of the house — the partially open air courtyard with a rosewood swing. “I’ve always had a swing in my home, so when we moved here, I commissioned one to be made for that space,” she says. Stained glass leaves pretty patterns on the floors and walls, and the luckiest person in the house might be Archanaa, whose split-level bedroom features French windows with a cozy nook that overlook the courtyard.

“Archanaa wanted the bedroom done up in black, white and red,” she says.

While the décor and furniture in the room is indeed black, a long red wall with dull gold stars adds a bright contrast.

Archanaa’s childhood drawings adorn the walls, and some of her more grown-up renderings add colour in unexpected corners. Equipped with a mini-entertainment room, the room also has a piano, but is otherwise, as would be the realm of any college student, messy but cool.

All in all, a lovely and lived-in home.

“But we are all so busy, I wish we could spend more time here,” Chitra laughs.

— ranjithagunasekaran@expressbuzz.com