The range is impressive. His work can be scenic: boats on a river, monsoon rains. They can be raw: the streets of his native Kolkata, the ghats of Benares.

Visually splendid: the architectural wonders of Jaisalmer. Down to earth: monkeys, cows, camels and horses. Even mundane: the bazaar. But the detail always appeals. Like, in the last case, each brinjal, potato and coconut would be lovingly delineated. This element of beauty, at the wide-angle view and close-up, is what makes Aparup Mukherjee’s paintings engaging.

They brim with tenderness and luminosity, making it beautiful and instantly appealing.

Aparup works only in watercolours— and that in the British style, in the way he was taught (like many fellow Bengalis). “In watercolours,” he points out, “the entire painting has to be composed mentally before you brush. Yet, the execution can vary greatly, depending on the quality of the paper, the paint and the handling.”

In short, unlike in oil painting where the highlights are added at the end, watercolours warrant greater skill to master a possible divergence between the initial idea and the final product.

Aparup employs a blend of two techniques. One related to the wetness on the paper, the other about the tone of the colour. The first is borrowed from a traditional practice from East Asia. “In China and Japan, they dampen the paper and apply paint only as long as the surface is wet.” Two is what’s called the division process. “Here, we first use a light colour, then the middle tone, and finally the dark hue—gradually.” It requires patience, “because with watercolours, you cannot rectify mistakes”.

Watercolour allows transparency, permitting light to filter through the layers of paint. The way the paper deploys light in Aparup’s paintings is a delight for the viewer. As critic Aruna Bhowmick, notes “...the uncanny beauty of the light shimmering on the water surface sends a shiver of delight to the viewer.”

Aparup says he first the definiteness of the subject of painting is vital. “When you paint a piece of architectural or landscapes, you need to decide not just the core focus, but also the background. Tackling it is an artistic process,” he says.

Even so, watercolours, the artist laments, do not have a huge fan following.

“Many feel it is an old style dating from the British days. They don’t understand, though, how difficult it is.”

Aparup sees around him people turning to more profitable media in art.

“I won’t compromise,” he avers. “The discerning viewer is my biggest inspiration. If some aesthetes like your work as much as you have enjoyed creating it, then it is inspiration.” He believes criticism does have its value: “otherwise, a painter won’t be able to know his faults or his proper value.” Aparup initially displayed his work in Delhi and Mumbai. Around fifteen years ago, when he had just started out, the young man would take his work in suitcases and give it on consignment for about Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per piece—too less a price, which he did not realise until a famous painter pointed it out. “This is not a mistake that today’s rookie artists would make,” he says.

Next to him, the painting of a vegetable market adds to the simplicity of his words.