Artists Pirkko Huttunmen-Nieminen, Kate Maconachie and Linta Vuorikkinen are on a unique mission in India. They want to return an art form to the land where it had originated and flourished several centuries ago.

Through their exhibition, ‘Returning to Source’, first held in Kozhikode and then in Mysore, they re-introduced Vedic art—a way of painting based on Vedic principles. Says 65-year-old Pirkko, a Vedic art teacher based in Finland: “Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who spread transcendental meditation and Vedic science in the West, passed 17 principles of Vedic art to Swedish artist Curt Kallman in the 1980s.” Based on that, Kallman developed a method of spontaneous painting. The 17 principles are not written anywhere, but are used in the creative process and taught directly to the students.

“The first principle is that of line,” says Kate, 35, from Australia. “We start with drawing random lines which represent the chaos inside us. We continue to do the process until there is a moment of silence within us. Some of the other principles include forms and symmetry which cannot be described in words, and is learned through practice.” Though this style has flourished in the West, it has disappeared from India. “We chose the name, ‘Returning to Source’ because it is the return of the art to its origin,” says Pirrko, who has taught Vedic art in Kerala.

The trio have been teachers and painters of this art form for the past decade in Europe. In one painting, the tusked god, Ganpati, and goddess Saraswati appear in the background as abstract figures. Another painting with silver dots on a blue background reminds art lovers of Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’.

Most of the paintings are done on acrylic and tempera on canvas. The themes include cosmic energy and the rhythms of the world. “The paintings are the outcome of man’s relation to his conscience,” says Kate, who has exhibited in Vietnam, Finland and India. “Sometimes I just pour the paints onto the canvas and play with them. Then I sit back and look at it to find images.”

It is different from contemporary art forms, says Pirkko. “In simple terms Vedic art can be only understood through the eyes of a child. As humans grow they start to think analytically and add logic to everything. Only by leaving behind those kinds of preconceptions can one appreciate these paintings.”

This form of art cannot be categorised into avant-garde paintings as they have not been done in the usual style of free strokes and loose shapes. It also does not include any elements that are mechanical. “For me this art is a way of liberating myself,” says Linta, 31. “I do not paint a portrait or a landscape in the way that you see in other paintings. But the painting talks to me and it evolves itself to form shapes. It helps me to understand my inner conscience more than anything.”

The group is planning to conduct workshops for Indian artists in the coming years to spread the knowledge of Vedic art.