In the continuing story of a land with no full stops, what the paradox of two dozen of the most powerful cars on the planet — masterpieces designed with microscopic detail — sharing peninsular space with millions of humble bullock-carts presents is of imagination-challenging consequence for the world made in India.

And yet, that F1 — a sport awash with cash, mean mac­h­­­ines and chiselled features glamorously jet-setting across some of the most alluring destinations on earth — should ma­rk the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida, 40 km away from the national capital, as a stopover on its calendar is a contradiction that lends itself to self-resolut­i­on, the why-nots managing to cancel out the whys, desp­i­te the roadblocks the Indian way inevitably creates. The operative part: F1 needs India more than India needs F1.

Dedicated petrol-heads would be aware that claims of rude health by its autocratic ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone notwithstanding, the world’s most-dollared sport is betrayi­ng signs of deceleration: escalating costs have forced promin­ent teams and circuits out of the line-up; TV viewership has dropped by nearly 10% — from 580 million in 2005 to 527 mi­llion in 2010; annual ticket sales have dipped by more th­an 15% — from 3.7 million in 2006 to 3.2 million in 2010; pre-tax attendant upon corporate hospitality, which the sp­ort pioneered, has seen losses trebling to $5.2 million in 2010; and the profits of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, F1’s majority stakeholder, have plummeted ever since it was arm-twisted into increasing prize money by participants th­­reatening a breakaway series.

What fuels a lifeline potent enough for a two-fold increase ($3.25 billion by 2016 compared to $1.58 billion in 2010) in annual revenue from F1’s commercial rights to be forecast is not only the broadcasting pie but also race-hosting fees, pe­gged around $30 million for each circuit and deliveri­ng to the F1 Group’s coffers in 2010 the not unsubstantial am­ount of $568 million. In such circumstances, the recent incursions of a sport traditionally based in Europe into the Middle East and Asia — Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and South Korea offering illustrative instances — is strictly about economics, and the passage to India, which has an estimated 22.6 million TV viewers for F1, is a convenient meeting point for an overwhelming compulsion and obvious choice.

Ergo, the world’s greatest show on wheels in bullock-cart country between October 28 and 30.

In the interregnum, this journey, that started in 1997 wh­en the dream of an Indian Grand Prix first surfaced, has be­en a stop-start affair with more twists and turns than any F1 circuit can lay claim to and more PR bumps — from the co­mpany contracted to organise the event having among its shareholders the kith and kin of the scam-tainted Suresh Ka­lmadi to the government insisting that F1 is entertainme­nt rather than sport and therefore ineligible for customs-du­ty waiver and farmers agitating over inadequate compens­a­­tion paid against acquisition of their land for the project — than is advisable. Nonetheless, in that the event bears the potential to generate $170 million as seasonal revenue, create employment for 10,000 individuals and opportunities for the advertising, hospitality, tourism, entertainment and au­tomobile industries, apart from lending infrastructure and impetus to motor-sport in India, the end of this journey must necessarily be viewed as a new beginning with infinite possibilities. Welcome then to the seductive drama of Form­ula India and Formula One.

Of relevance at a time when this country’s F1 quotient is at an all-time high — consider that India’s share spans two dr­ivers, a team principal, the annual awards ceremony and a fair sprinkling of sponsors — is a glance at the rear-view mirror. That India’s most visible face in the sport is the chairm­an of United Breweries, which commenced its adventure in a sepia-toned age by transporting to customers barrels of beer in bullock-carts, reveals much about the distance travelled by Force India team-owner Vijay Mallya, while conveying ev­en more about how the wheels of fortune have turned for this nation.

PS: A paradox remains unresolved. It is far easier to obta­in a car loan in this country than a similar advance for a bu­llock-cart.