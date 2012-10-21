We’ve all been at the crossroads, having to make one tough choice after another. It’s either this or that, and there are no two ways about it. But for Pune-based art conservator S Girikumar, life has been extremely kind. He studied physics in college, but was also interested in art and photography. “I either had to give up art for science or vice versa,” reveals Girikumar. “Thankfully, I found something that combines both art and science — art conservation,” he says, seemingly content with the choice he made over 20 years ago.

What he likes about his job is that each day throws up a new challenge. “The mind is constantly occupied in solving problems, finding solutions and understanding materials. That keeps me going,” says the veteran conservator who has worked with a number of photographic collections, including the ones at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, New Delhi, and the City Palace Museum, Udaipur.

Girikumar compares his profession with that of a doctor’s. “We are like surgeons. When we are working with an object, we have to be detached from it. We should be able to look at it objectively,” he explains, ruling out automatically any chances for a practising artist to be a good conservator. “There have been problems when artists have tried to restore works. Tending to add their own bits of creativity, they don’t do justice to the work,” he says before getting back to his reference to surgeons. “It’s like a doctor trying to do surgery on a close relative,” he explains. He maintains that a conservator is just a conservator. “The conservator is neither an artist nor a scientist.” Girikumar feels that a conservator should not digress from the main motive — preserving the aesthetics. “You need to be sensitive. You may understand the techniques and you may have the skills, but if you are not sensitive towards the work, you won’t be a good conservator,” he says.

There are debates about where the art conservators must draw the line, especially if they have no means of access to the artist. “Even if the artist is alive, it’s an extremely difficult situation,” says Girikumar. He has been in this situation too many times. “But we try and keep the artist in the loop as much as possible,” he says. Most of the time, conservators give the artists the choice of doing something to salvage their works, but very often the works are sent back to them. “It becomes difficult for us to take a decision based on our understanding of the work, our understanding of the situation and the materials,” rues Girikumar.

He has noticed a few changes in the clientelle. “Earlier, only collectors would approach us — people who enjoy art, put it up their walls and like to live with it. They really knew what they were buying,” he says. “Today, not only collectors, even investors are turning to us for help. They don’t look into what they’ve bought. The bright side — a whole lot of corporate collections are coming up. They don’t mind coughing up money for art conservation. It is a positive trend,” he says. Prevention, insists Girikumar, is better than cure. “It’s upsetting that people remember conservators only when there is a need,” he complains. “It would make things much easier if artists and collectors took advice from conservators much before things go wrong. Routine checks of the works are advisable,” he signs off.