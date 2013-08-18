The future makers India's new young sports stars
By Express News Service | Published: 18th August 2013

Cricket and we think Sachin Tendulkar, more than Unmukt Chand. Athletics brings to mind P T Usha’s sprint in the Los Angeles Olympics when she lost the bronze by 1/100th of a second but not so much Tintu Luka’s bronze at Guangzhou. Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi created magic on the tennis courts, as did Somdev Devvarman and Rohan Bopanna. Dhanraj Pillai led India to the 1998 Asiad hockey gold while Viren Rasquinha did the nation proud too. More recently, it was Saina Nehwal who brought on the cheers at Beijing with her wizadry with the badminton racket, but before that it was Jwala Gutta. Icons all but it’s time to look forward. And the future has arrived even before the past has faded. From diverse disciplines — PV Sindhu and Ajay Jayaram in badminton, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in cricket, Shiva Thapa and Devendro Singh in boxing, discus thrower Vikas Gowda, hockey player Rani Rampal, golfer Anirban Lahiri and tennis duo Divij and Purav —this new breed of champions promise to take a star-starved nation to a height that has never been explored before.
India's New Young Sports Stars
A consummate package
A bronze at the World C'hips last week propelled Sindhu to the higher echelons of Indian sport..more...
Weeping boy turns mauler of bowlers
Dhawan who wept for being unable to take his team to victory one day is making bowlers cry these days.more...
Ajay ho!
A cricket enthusiast in his childhood, he chanced upon the game courtesy a friend who once took him to a badminton court..more...
Bowling the odds over
When Bhuvi's sister Rekha brought him to cricket academy, the coach hardly noticed anything portentous of his talent. more...
Hard work Shiva's mantra for success
When you meet Shiva Thapa, the first thing that strikes you is his baby face and his maturity..more...
'Tornado' Singh and dance to fame
For Devendro Singh, boxing is more than just a passion. It’s a way of life and a means to earn a ‘decent living’..more...
Bucking trend for call of fairways
Lahiri says he was lucky that his parents allowed him to move to Bangalore so that he could concentrate on golf..more...
Throwing weight
An Asian C'ship silver in 2005 heralded Vikas' arrival, from where he has never looked back..more...
Galloping forth
Replete with all the ingredients, Rani’s tryst with struggle began when she was eight.more...
Divij-Purav a doubles delight
What started as an ordinary partnership is soon turning out to be a winning combination..more...