Cricket and we think Sachin Tendulkar, more than Unmukt Chand. Athletics brings to mind P T Usha’s sprint in the Los Angeles Olympics when she lost the bronze by 1/100th of a second but not so much Tintu Luka’s bronze at Guangzhou. Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi created magic on the tennis courts, as did Somdev Devvarman and Rohan Bopanna. Dhanraj Pillai led India to the 1998 Asiad hockey gold while Viren Rasquinha did the nation proud too. More recently, it was Saina Nehwal who brought on the cheers at Beijing with her wizadry with the badminton racket, but before that it was Jwala Gutta. Icons all but it’s time to look forward. And the future has arrived even before the past has faded. From diverse disciplines — PV Sindhu and Ajay Jayaram in badminton, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in cricket, Shiva Thapa and Devendro Singh in boxing, discus thrower Vikas Gowda, hockey player Rani Rampal, golfer Anirban Lahiri and tennis duo Divij and Purav —this new breed of champions promise to take a star-starved nation to a height that has never been explored before.



