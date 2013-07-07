Recently, I spent an evening with a friend and her kids watching a Harry Potter movie. I am an avid Potter fan and have read all the books and watched the films within a couple of days of release. But though I enjoyed the films, it was never the same as reading. It’s not only with Potter, I’ve always felt that the movie rendition of a book usually leaves one a little disappointed. This is a common sentiment shared by many readers in general, and I’ve always wondered why.

One reason, which I thought, could be the fact that necessary time limit of a film cannot capture all the nuances of a book. This is especially true of classics. To capture all the events, characters and the philosophy of Tolstoy’s War and Peace would be a herculean task and kudos to the directors who attempted it. While making a film out of a book, the director needs to select and reject certain elements from the book. Even if he remains true to the spirit of the book, what finally comes out is completely his own interpretation. That’s the other problem, I believe. A reader interacts with a book within the mindscape of her own imagination. She gives her own interpretation to characters, events and to the essence of the book. She situates the book within her own realm of experiences and possibilities of exploration of various nuances contained therein. Each reader gets a singular experience of a book followed by a very individual interpretation.

When that interpretation somehow doesn’t match the interpretation of the director, the reader probably can’t relate to the movie fully. This same philosophy of interaction holds true for any creative work. A painter friend of mine says that a painting belongs to him as long as it remains in his studio. The moment it is open to the viewers’ gaze, the viewers’ interpretation of it is as relevant as his own. This is true for films, for visual as well as performing arts. Experiencing art, even in a casual manner, is a distinctively individual journey.

At least that is how I feel. Of course, this is no comment about the quality of the film or its director. It’s probably my own limitation to see beyond my own interpretation that hinders my enjoyment of a film. Some film buffs might kill me if I say that I was a bit disappointed even with Satyajit Ray’s classic film Charulata and preferred the original short story on which the movie was based—Rabindranath Tagore’ Nashtaneed. But I must say that his Pather Panchali (based on the novel of Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyaya) was one of the very few films that I felt did justice to the true spirit of the novel. His Jalsaghar (based on a story of Tarashankar Bandopadhyaya) is one film that I felt even surpassed the original work.

I would like sign off by mentioning two other films that I felt were as good as the novels on which they were based. One was Dr Zhivago based on the novel by Boris Pasternak. The movie could capture the same haunting quality that marked the book. And the background music of Lara’s theme added to that. Another all time favourite, a classic in its own right, is the evergreen Godfather immortalized by Marlon Brando.

The writer is a Kathak dancer based in Delhi.

Email: mukherjee.sharmistha@gmail.com