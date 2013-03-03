What would the power-packed Kolkata circuit of classical musicians do without harmonium artiste Jyoti Goho’s enthusiasm? Goho, who has accompanied the best maestros from the prominent music gharanas, works tirelessly to accompany the vocalists. Though actively involved in musical research and performances at Kolkata’s Sangeet Research Academy for years, he is also known as the staple accompanying artiste to Ustad Rashid Khan. Goho gave a memorable performance at a music festival held in Delhi recently.