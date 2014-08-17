AJAY PURI, 18, WORLD’S YOUNGEST WEB DESIGNER

Cyberkid Ajay Puri, when he was less than three years old, had already designed his own website, becoming the youngest web designer in the world. “He incorporated features that were popular then, such as marquees, animated hover buttons, DHTML, submission forms with data collection components and more,” says his proud father, Ravi Puri. Ajay started his virtual career when he was around 18 months—using the keyboard and mouse and could even format text. Today he develops websites within minutes, and became the youngest Microsoft Office Specialist at age five, the youngest Microsoft Office Specialist Expert at age six, a Microsoft certified professional at age 10 and a certified programmer and graphic designer at age 12. Ajay’s interests lie in Economics and Finance apart from IT. “In computers I am fascinated by the infinite possibilities. With the device, we can also transform imagination into reality,” says the now 18-year-old Ajay who is deeply inspired by Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.