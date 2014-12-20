ANJU DODIYA’s

solo exhibition Imagined Immortals will take place at

Vadehra Art Gallery, in New Delhi from January 17 to February 14.

PUSHPAMALA N will show her work at Prospects New Orleans Prospect.3: Notes for Now (P.3). It is an international contemporary art biennial at New Orleans, USA, in January next year.

REENA SAINI KALLAT will show her work at The Eye and The Mind: New Interventions in Indian Art, presented by National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) Delhi, in Guangzhou, China, during the month-end. This will be followed by a solo project at the Kala Ghoda Festival and a display of her works at the show Spaces in Transition in February next year.