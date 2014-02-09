Maruti Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

Expected launch: February

Expected price: Rs 8-14 lakh

The S-Cross SX4 is in its third generation. The front has a three-piece black grille with the prominent Suzuki logo. The headlights are the same but now get daytime LEDs. It offers four driver-selectable driving modes for better performance and safety under diverse conditions. Engine: 1.6-litre diesel, 120bhp and 320Nm of torque; and 1.6-litre petrol, 120bhp and 156Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Taigun

Expected Launch: April

Expected Price: Rs 9-14 lakh

The concept baby SUV looks like a miniature of the Tiguan and Touareg. It claims a top speed of 186 kmph and can touch 100 in 9.2 seconds. It is expected to be very fuel-efficient offering around 22kmpl. Engine: 1.0-litre TSI engine, 110bhp. A high peak torque of 175Nm.

Honda Vezel

Expected Launch: September

Expected Price: Rs 6-12 lakh

The Vezel is Honda’s entry into the compact crossover market. It is based on the same platform as the Jazz. The 4.3-metre-long Vezel has been designed using the ‘Exciting H Design’. This is expected to be the third car from the Japanese automaker for 2014. Engine: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol, 116bhp and 146Nm of torque; and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Jeep Wrangler

Expected Launch: April

Expected Price: Rs 25-32 lakh

The Wrangler is a no-frills off-roader with butch looks and power to match. It succeeds the iconic Willys. To be launched in the standard wheelbase two-door and long wheelbase four-door variant. Engine: 2.8-litre diesel, 200PS and 460Nm of torque.

Chevrolet Trax

Expected Launch: April

Expected Price: Rs 8-15 lakh

The Trax looks similar to the Captiva. The massively flared wheels arches, typical Chevrolet bow-tie and butch stance gives the compact SUV an aggressive look. The Trax measures 4.2 metres in length, which is more than the Ford EcoSport and marginally less than the Renault Duster.

Engine: 1.4-litre turbocharged and 1.6-litre naturally aspirated.

Mahindra S101

Expected Launch: July

Expected Price: Rs 6-8.50 lakh

Mahindra is working on a new compact SUV, code-named S101. The sub-four metre car will draw aggressive styling cues from XUV500. This SUV will be presented alongside the Quanto as the entry-level utility vehicle from Mahindra.

This 6-7 seater may be a front-wheel drive model.

Engine: 100bhp / 240Nm diesel; and 1.5-litre K9K

Renault diesel from the Verito.

Ssangyong Korando

Expected Launch: Feb

Expected Price: Rs 15-18 lakh

The five-seater SUV with aggressive and muscular styling measures 4.4m in length and 1.83m in width. Like the Rexton W—being built with 22 per cent localisation—the Korando will too be produced the same way.

Engine: 2.3-litre Mercedes-Benz engine.

Toyota Etios Cross

Expected Launch: April

Expected Price: Rs 5-7.70 lakh

The Etios Cross will be Toyota’s entry into the fast-expanding compact crossover segment. The Etios Cross is a beefed-up version of the standard car. This is enhanced by toughness through taller wheels and contrast roof rails. Engine: 1.2-l petrol, 79bhp, 104Nm torque; and 1.4l diesel, 67bhp and 170Nm.