SUVs and Compact SUVs
By ENS | Published: 09th February 2014 06:00 AM |
Last Updated: 07th February 2014 11:34 AM | A+A A- |
Maruti Suzuki SX4 S-Cross
Expected launch: February
Expected price: Rs 8-14 lakh
The S-Cross SX4 is in its third generation. The front has a three-piece black grille with the prominent Suzuki logo. The headlights are the same but now get daytime LEDs. It offers four driver-selectable driving modes for better performance and safety under diverse conditions. Engine: 1.6-litre diesel, 120bhp and 320Nm of torque; and 1.6-litre petrol, 120bhp and 156Nm of torque.
Volkswagen Taigun
Expected Launch: April
Expected Price: Rs 9-14 lakh
The concept baby SUV looks like a miniature of the Tiguan and Touareg. It claims a top speed of 186 kmph and can touch 100 in 9.2 seconds. It is expected to be very fuel-efficient offering around 22kmpl. Engine: 1.0-litre TSI engine, 110bhp. A high peak torque of 175Nm.
Honda Vezel
Expected Launch: September
Expected Price: Rs 6-12 lakh
The Vezel is Honda’s entry into the compact crossover market. It is based on the same platform as the Jazz. The 4.3-metre-long Vezel has been designed using the ‘Exciting H Design’. This is expected to be the third car from the Japanese automaker for 2014. Engine: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol, 116bhp and 146Nm of torque; and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.
Jeep Wrangler
Expected Launch: April
Expected Price: Rs 25-32 lakh
The Wrangler is a no-frills off-roader with butch looks and power to match. It succeeds the iconic Willys. To be launched in the standard wheelbase two-door and long wheelbase four-door variant. Engine: 2.8-litre diesel, 200PS and 460Nm of torque.
Chevrolet Trax
Expected Launch: April
Expected Price: Rs 8-15 lakh
The Trax looks similar to the Captiva. The massively flared wheels arches, typical Chevrolet bow-tie and butch stance gives the compact SUV an aggressive look. The Trax measures 4.2 metres in length, which is more than the Ford EcoSport and marginally less than the Renault Duster.
Engine: 1.4-litre turbocharged and 1.6-litre naturally aspirated.
Mahindra S101
Expected Launch: July
Expected Price: Rs 6-8.50 lakh
Mahindra is working on a new compact SUV, code-named S101. The sub-four metre car will draw aggressive styling cues from XUV500. This SUV will be presented alongside the Quanto as the entry-level utility vehicle from Mahindra.
This 6-7 seater may be a front-wheel drive model.
Engine: 100bhp / 240Nm diesel; and 1.5-litre K9K
Renault diesel from the Verito.
Ssangyong Korando
Expected Launch: Feb
Expected Price: Rs 15-18 lakh
The five-seater SUV with aggressive and muscular styling measures 4.4m in length and 1.83m in width. Like the Rexton W—being built with 22 per cent localisation—the Korando will too be produced the same way.
Engine: 2.3-litre Mercedes-Benz engine.
Toyota Etios Cross
Expected Launch: April
Expected Price: Rs 5-7.70 lakh
The Etios Cross will be Toyota’s entry into the fast-expanding compact crossover segment. The Etios Cross is a beefed-up version of the standard car. This is enhanced by toughness through taller wheels and contrast roof rails. Engine: 1.2-l petrol, 79bhp, 104Nm torque; and 1.4l diesel, 67bhp and 170Nm.