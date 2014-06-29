Marauder Armoured Personnel Carrier - DEMOLITION DEVIL

Express News Service By

The Marauder has additional long-range fuel tanks to travel extra 500km, run-flat tyre inserts, and can survive explosions of 14kg of TNT under its wheels and 7kg under its hull. IED jammers to tackle terrorists. Double skin hull and anti-blast seats to protect from roadside bombs, rocket attacks up to 8 kg of explosive undercarriage mass.

It can crash brick walls at the speed of 120 kmph and endure blast of plastic explosives with minimum damage

Ultramodern Climate System: Handles temperatures from +55°C to -32°C.Can be submerged up to half the vehicle

Weight: 15 tonnes but can take load up to 18 tonnes

Maximum speed: 120kmph

Main Buyers: Military

Maker: Paramount Group in SAR