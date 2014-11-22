He is the voice of the season. As Chennai prepares for the fading sun, the drizzles, and the music-laiden Margazhi, O S Arun, the world-renowned vocalist gets ready for a hectic performance season in the city. Arun, who has taken Carnatic music across the country – from the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu to Mumbai and Delhi earlier this year will be showering music across Tamil Nadu, and in Kerala in December.

Arun’s musical explorations have led him to bridge the distance between Carnatic, aspects of Hindustani music and abhang (devotional poetry sung in the praise of Vithala, Saints Panduranga, Tukaram, Namdev, Dhyaneshwar and others) sangeet. While the audiences far and wide may be as different as the culture they belong to, Arun’s music has generated interest among audiences who are not hardcore Carnatic music. “I feel immensely happy when people write to me saying that they may not have a thorough knowledge of the music, but still sit through my concert and enjoy it,” he says.

The seasoned vocalist, who has brought abhang to the foreground in Carnatic music admits that when he began as an artiste, his focus was on classical music. Perhaps, it was the expanse and depth in the sahitya in abhang sangeet that saw Arun blending the form with Carnatic music. “After being in the field for more than three decades, I have begun to look beyond the reviews and praise. In my concerts there are alapanas, niraval and kalpana swara that complete a Carnatic concert. I then proceed to bhajans and abhang. Abhang have now taken a centre stage here, but the section of compositions is an important component in bhajan sampradaya. Hindustani music legends like Pandit Kumar Gandharva and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi gave them a unique place,” he adds. Arun became the devotee of this diversity in music by seeking it and gradually by revealing it in his performance.

He believes in maintaining the sanctity of every element of music. “For ghazals, the shringara or the romantic element is the key, while for Carnatic music, the raga-bhava and the gamakkas have to be given the due. There are ragas like Todi, Saveri and the Carnatic Bhairavi that cannot be moulded into light music. There are micro tones that are exclusively for Carnatic music and you cannot dilute them,” he adds.

His musical canvas is vast. Arun also composes jingles; music for dance ballets, and attributes his versatility to his Delhi-upbringing. He is also the worshipper of bhava and holds bhajans the closest to his heart. “Bhajans follow the rhythm and flow of the mood. When Yashoda is rocking Krishna to sleep, the lines cannot be sung aloud. That is when the knowledge of language comes in handy. It was Delhi that taught me the art of juggling genres and handling accent. And, it is here in Chennai that I gained fame and name,” he says.

The musician admires a broad range of artistes and composers. “I have grown up in the North. The influence of Hindustani legends like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur and Pandit Kumar Gandharva is more (on my music). The list is huge. I appreciate Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, composers like Naushad, SD Burman, RD Burman, ghazal legends Ghulam Ali and Mehndi Hassan. There are old-school Carnatic legends like Vidwan GN Balasubramaniam, Vidwan Lalgudi Jayaraman, Vidwan Madurai Mani Iyer, and the great Alathur Brothers,” he says.

Arun chose music much against the will of his family members, including his first guru and father musician OV Subramaniam, who didn’t want him to pursue music full-time. He believes that the determination to scale limits has taken him on a path of self-discovery. “I could never do anything else, but sing. I pursued music in graduation, post-graduation and now it is what I do full-time. It was tough in the initial years, but I did my entire family proud,” he says.

Every week, as Arun ticks off one stop and one venue in his musical journey, he contributes musical solace through a number of charitable causes. Spreading the word to garner more support for the causes, he is planning to launch a documentary titled Ratna Sangamam (the confluence of gems). “I do concerts for a living. I contribute to a few causes I am associated with. I dedicate my music to old age homes, orphanages, institutions for special children and centres for the differently-abled. Providing basic requirement and support, I spend time with the inmates of these homes and perform for them,” he says.