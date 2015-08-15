Few would like to give up a successful career as a US-based cardiologist to set up India’s first state-of-the-art private hospital, a risk that involved battling enormous bureaucratic odds and detractors at every level. But when Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy finally set up Apollo Hospitals in 1983, it changed the face of medical services and technology in India while ending state monopoly in healthcare and offering specialist care in India.

I n the subsequent three decades, the Chennai-based hospital chain has scripted an inspirational ‘Made in India’ story by touching the lives of 42 million from 120 countries. At present, there are 55 Apollo hospitals in India comprising around 9,200 beds. On a daily basis, these hospitals conduct 60,000 lab tests, witness 100,000 footfalls in the pharmacies, 6,000 outpatients, 3,000 emergency cases, 1,500 admissions, 1,000 health checks, 800 major surgeries, 200 critical care cases, 40 cardiac surgeries and three to four organ transplants. The group is now the largest telemedicine provider in India with 71 centres and one of six centres in the country on global trial for drug-eluting bioresorbable stents.