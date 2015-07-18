The new titular maharaja of Mysore, Mahaswamy Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar XI, comes across as a pleasant, affable, handsome young man. All of 23 years old, the 27th ruler of Mysore is unassuming, slightly introverted and shy. He is a man in a hurry but does not show it. Life for him has changed dramatically, but he seems to take it all in his stride. When he was told of the Wadiyar’s family’s decision to crown him maharaja, he was “simply overwhelmed”.

Mahaswamy—as he is lovingly and respectfully addressed as—has inherited a vast, rich legacy. The Wadiyar family has properties and assets amounting to Rs 10,000 crore. The Wadiyar dynasty, which ruled from 1399-1947, is the only royal family in the 5,000-year history of India to have ruled a kingdom for more than 500 years.

The dynasty is said to have a curse wherein only alternate generations have a male heir. The last titular head, Srikantadatta Narsimharaja Wadiyar, did not have any children. When he passed away in 2013, he did not have a legal heir. Then his wife, Maharani Pramoda Kumari, adopted Yaduveer, a great grandson of her father-in-law Jayachamrajendra Wadiyar, who ruled from 1940 till his demise in 1974.

Mahaswamy Yaduveer has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and English from the University of Massachusetts. He plans to do an MBA from the US. The young king’s mind is abuzz with ideas of organic, sustainable agriculture, nature-friendly development and environmental-friendly ventures. Cost benefit ratios are a matter of concern for him.

He plans to promote tourism in Mysore “which has an air of romanticism attached to it and an old world charm. I got glimpses of this as a child and now I have this opportunity to revive and develop its tourism potential. I used to watch the annual Mysore Dussehra festitives in which the king was the centre of attraction and attention. I was just a spectator. Now it’s all going to be so different,” he says.

Though modern, tech-savvy and trendy, Mahaswamy Yaduveer is religious, ritualistic and spiritually inclined. “I know the significance and symbolism of our rituals and am obsessed about doing them the way they should be done,” he says. He prays everyday at 8.30 am.

Doesn’t he think that royalty is outdated in a democracy? “I have only known democracy but now I believe I have a much bigger contributing role to my country. Every Indian is proud of his national identity and so am I,” he says. “The four southern states have a great deal of history and culture, which is relatively lesser known than that of the north.”

The family is embroiled in legal battles against the state government and has moved the Supreme Court. “My mother Maharani Pramoda Devi handles these matters but I am in the know of things,” he says.

The 6’ 1” tall royal enjoys running, cycling, skipping, tennis and swimming. He wants to revive the age-old Mysore royal house tradition of promoting yoga, which was popularised by yoga teacher and Ayurvedic healer T Krishnamacharya.

One of his pastimes is to put together puzzles comprising 5,000 to 10,000 pieces, which are a five-year commitment for him. “I used to collect stamps as a teenager but did not fill up more than three books,” he says. Now he collects elegant pocket squares for his jackets, suits and designer belts. Largely vegetarian, he enjoys a hearty south Indian breakfast and the famous biryani at Mysore Boat Club.

After Mysore’s lavish Dussehra celebrations, he will marry his fiancee o f two years, Trishika Kumari, daughter of Harshavardhan Singh, the yuvraaj of Dungarpur in Rajasthan.