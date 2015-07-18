Playing tennis is no rocket science for Leander Paes. Ever since he picked up the tennis racquet at the age of 10, Leander fell in love with the sport. Now, even after spending 25 years in the professional circuit, he feels he has more to offer to the sport. In an exclusive email interview with Shayan Acharya, the 42-year-old reveals the secret of his success and speaks at length about various avenues of his life. A powerhouse of energy, Leander wants to start a career as a motivational speaker, once he’s done with the racquet sport. Excerpts from the interview:

It seems age is just a number for you. At 42, what keeps you going?

I will keep going as long as I’m having fun. No tennis player has played six Olympics. I’ve won India’s first individual medal too. Now, I want to get to my seventh. That’s something only three others have done in the history of the sport.

After playing in the professional circuit for 25 years, you still look equally passionate after winning every point. How do you motivate yourself?

I am motivated by excellence. And I’m motivated by wanting to be the best in every aspect of my life—as an athlete, a father, a son, a patriot. What drives me is the fact that everyday I’m getting better. I want to keep improving, and become the best in every possible way.

Are you focusing on the Rio Olympics ?

This has been a good year with two Grand Slam titles and I’m looking forward to the US Open now.

What’s next?

There’s a lot of work I’ve been doing in terms of motivational speaking. Once I am done here, I’d like to, maybe, give more time to that.

You’ve changed partners in doubles and mixed doubles. What do you look for in a doubles partner?

You need to know yourself really well, and be honest about your strengths. And more importantly, you should work on your weaknesses, then you choose a partner whose strengths are your weaknesses. That’s the best way.

How does a champion tackle all the odds and walk on the road of success?

The obstacles are out of your control but what you can really control is how you react to it. The way you deal with it. At the end of the day, my racquet will do the talking. There is no reason to get down. In our country you are bound to deal with a lot of adversity. For me, the way I live my life is by my values and ethics. The way I’ve been brought up. I will always fight for what I believe in.

Who has been your inspiration?

You need to have a passion for the game and love what you do. But it’s the love of your fans, the belief and support of your family and the hard work of the team around you that make it possible to do what I do. This year I missed having my daughter Aiyana watch Wimbledon. I’ve been fortunate to have been with my team for years—my yoga trainer and physiotherapist Sanjay Singh, my coaches Ricky Leach and Dave Herrman, who take time away from their families to better my career.