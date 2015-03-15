Home Magazine

Seat of Higher Yearning

Most creative ideas come to you on their own when sitting and thinking on a chair. Man’s oldest thinking partner is now learning to find a mind of its own.

Published: 15th March 2015

Game of thrones

Bengaluru-based designer Sandeep Sangaru tries to take an off-beat path when it comes to his chairs and armchairs. This Channapatna wood chair is no different. Crafted using the traditional wood lacquering technique of Karnataka, the high back reminds of a king’s thrones. Its contrasting colours are made for those who love to play up the colours in their homes. Available at: www.sangaru.com

loves me knot

They say, what’s in a name. Well, the creators of this Cabaret easy chair might like to differ. Designed by Kenneth Cobonpue, it comes with foam weaved neatly on a steel frame using the traditional Filipino workmanship.  Available at: Idus store, Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, New Delhi

fUR THe faint hearted

How far can you go to declare your love for fur? Now wearing fur would be politically incorrect thing to do, so why not sit on it? Like literally. Made of faux fur and wood, this Boffi creation is actually a fusion between a chair and a rocking chair.

Available at: Wisma Atria Interior, Lado Sarai, New Delhi

behind the wheels

You feel racing cars is in your genes but there’s not enough time to pursue your passion? Get the sporty racing couch modelled on Lamborghini cars designed by Tonino Lamborghini Casa. It’s crafted with Kevlar, a carbon fibre, fine leather and satin-finished steel. A bull logo completes the racing car look.

Available at: Ace Maison Experience Centre, Hyatt Regency, New Delhi

The sinking feeling

At first, it looks like an ordinary stool in a pop tint. Called the ‘pink sink’ chair, its body is made of stainless steel and seat is made of three layers of fabric: lycra, canvas and rubber foam. Once you sit on it, the fabrics ‘sink’ with your weight and get all comfortable. Available in colours other than pink, it has removable covers and can be folded. Designer Lekha Washington created it in 2012 and still retails it. Available at: www.ajji.in

