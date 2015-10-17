Throughout the controversy that suddenly erupted around his play Agnes of God, director Vinay Verma was a picture of serenity.

When the din raised by a fringe group, Catholic Secular Forum, against the script threatened to grow into a clamour, he simply asked for police protection at the venue and carried on with business as usual. And when the venue Birla Auditorium—intimidated by repeated phone calls and threats—cancelled his two-day booking, he coolly shifted the play to Lamakaan, a popular creative space in Banjara Hills.

The cast was provided blanket security by the Hyderabad Police and save for a few protests by a few Catholic groups (which were stopped by the police), the performance went on smoothly. The tickets for both days were sold out and Agnes of God received a standing ovation from the audience. But the real winner here was freedom of expression.

Curt, blunt and undaunted, Vinay comes across as a battle-hardened soldier who after having struggled for years has emerged unscathed and victorious.

The Hyderabad-based theatre artist started out as an amateur like everyone else, but in his successful 30-year career he has transformed into a theatre personality of national repute. “It was on September 14 in 1980 that I first performed on stage. I was drawn towards glamour, like every other young kid growing up. I had this deep desire to act and when somebody came up to me and asked me if I wanted to act, I agreed. And that was it,” he says.

Smitten by the stage, Vinay soon began to meet more people from the industry and worked to hone his acting skills. “Back then, it was difficult to get exposure and nobody gave a damn about theatre unless it was a high-profile English play. I found this to be disturbing and I was completely against this stream of thought,” shares Vinay. “I wanted Indian ethos to come across in my work and wanted to portray Indian values and language. There’s so much of depth in our culture that it needed to be seen,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Vinay completed his master’s degree in Hindi Literature and worked as an officer with a nationalised bank. But soon as his passion for the performance arts grew stronger, he decided to quit his job and devote all his energies towards theatre. “I believe theatre is an art of living by itself. Not having attended any workshops in my formative years, not having read any books or attended any [acting] classes, I felt it was a plus for me as I stuck to just practising theatre, rather than dropping names and jargons. I preferred to concentrate on my work and I still do that,” says the artiste, who has acted in over 150 plays in his illustrious career.

Vinay says his humble beginnings in the field offered him the freedom to be more expressive and creative. “Lack of venues and spaces prompted me to use theatre in an environment. I learned how to adapt to my surroundings and how to express myself with a limited space and that helped me progress as an actor and helped me experiment,” he believes. After quitting his job, Vinay decided to start his own theatre group and formed Sutradhar in 1996.

“I started Sutradhar during a very transformational period. The theatre industry was slowly moving to Hyderabad, and I noticed that a lot of young talent was being brought into the city from Mumbai. That is when it struck me that when there is so much talent in Hyderabad, why not create a space for young aspiring actors to come together and learn,” Vinay says.

Sutradhar, as it stands today, is a theatre group, a casting house and a voice-and-acting school all rolled into one. It has nurtured hundreds of young artists, who have now gained a foothold in film industries across the country. Vinay, who has also acted in a few Hindi and Telugu films, laments the state of the Telugu film industry and blames Tollywood’s directors for refusing to think out of the box.

“Tollywood is a very star-driven industry and they just select a few actors and keep making movies with them. One of the reasons you keep watching recycled films with a redundant formula is that Tollywood producers do not watch theatre. Even if they come to see a play, they attend as chief guests and never really make an effort to interact with theatre personalities. In fact, they look down upon them,” rues Vinay.

“If you don’t watch theatre, how will you find new talent? If you don’t promote small films, how will the industry grow? How will young actors learn?” he asks.

With the Agnes of God row behind him, Vinay has a packed schedule in the coming months. Sutradhar has been invited to participate in the National Drama Festival in Bhopal on October 17, following which they will travel to Indore for Sutradhar’s own drama festival. Vinay will also take part in the International Monologue Festival in Lucknow later this year.

“For me, the learning process hasn’t finished. There’s a lot one can learn from the younger generation. Through them I get to learn about new characters and different perspectives towards theatre, which I cherish,” he beams.