Born on July 6, 1985, into a Sindhi family as Ranveer Singh Bhavnani, the acting bug struck the Mumbai boy early on in life with him participating in several school plays and debates. Realising the difficulty of breaking into an industry where fame is synonymous with surname, and determined to make it on his own, actor Anil Kapoor’s nephew decided to pursue his second love—creative writing—at Indiana University, US, where he took up theatre as his minor. While in the US, he waited tables at Starbucks to earn a few bucks.

Returning to Mumbai in 2007, Ranveer worked for a few years in advertising agencies and entered the industry as an assistant director, but soon left it to pursue acting. Auditioning for all kinds of roles, battling casting couch and rejections, he finally got a break in 2010 as male lead in Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat. What followed was the making of a blockbuster phenomenon called Ranveer Singh.

A small-town wedding planner, a conman, a rebellious lover and a warrior, Ranveer has transformed into a shape-shifting wonder of pure cinematic articulation

“I got my biggest award in the form of a note from Mr Bachchan. I have got many notes from him and I have framed and kept them in my bank locker.”

Ranveer’s debut with YRF turned out to be a sleeper hit. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film starred Anushka Sharma opposite the actor. Playing a small-town wedding planner Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja earned Ranveer a number of awards in the Best Male Debut category.