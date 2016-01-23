The city of lakes, Udaipur, is set to host the first edition of India’s first World Music Festival on February 13-14. The multi-venue music festival will bring together over 100 global artists and ensembles across genres and from over 12 countries, including Italy, France, Spain, Ghana and Venezuela.

The Udaipur World Music Festival seeks to establish an annual signature event in Rajasthan and set the city as a major destination for world music in South Asia.

Popular Fado singer from Portugal, Carminho, will make her India debut at the fest. Also set to perform at the event are French composer Mathias Duplessy in collaboration with Rajasthani vocalist Mukhtiyar Ali; Tamara & Fernando. Paso a Dos from Spain, one of the best Flamenco groups; Dobet Gnahoré, a Grammy award winner from the Ivory Coast; popular fusion rock band The Raghu Dixit Project; Family Atlantica from Venezeula & Ghana; Moroccan Saharian Soul- Oum, among others. —