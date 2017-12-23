As 2017 draws to a close, we bring you 14 newsmakers from across the country who made all the right moves this year and are set to usher in fireworks in the coming year. Coming from different walks of life—with the youngest at 27 and the oldest at 67—these men and women have proved that no dream is too impossible if you decide to realise it. And as they look forward to a new year, they have new aims in sight again.

The Dravidian Gap Finder

Kamal Haasan, 67 Actor/Activist

A well-timed tweet about Jallikattu, a week before the monumental protests shook Tamil Nadu in January, set the political wheel spinning for Kamal Haasan. From voicing disapproval of the Tamil Nadu government to lending support to controversial film Mersal, to meeting up with political rebels Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, 2017 saw this superstar capture popular imagination. In trying to cash in on the gap created by the demise of J Jayalalithaa and Rajinikanth’s indecision to take the political plunge, Kamal is going the extra mile, but will it eventually translate into electoral success?



A secret early morning visit to Ennore with environmentalist Nithyanand Jayaraman on October 28, wooed the fishermen community there. Kamal also reached out to the farmers of the state. Needless to add, Brand Kamal Haasan has been building momentum. The question still remains whether he will be able to completely trash the political policies of the Dravidian parties. Or will he pretend there aren’t any vote banks? by Samuel Merigala

Sky is the Limit

AS Kiran Kumar, 65 Space Scientist

This man is certainly on a mission. ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar has made big announcements that would take the country’s space programme to even greater heights. The space research agency plans to launch two-three GSLVs and 8-10 PSLVs, its most trusted satellite carrier, every year. “In the next five years, almost 60 launch vehicles will be going up,” Kumar said in November.

Notwithstanding the ‘unexpected’ failure on August 31, the first under his chairmanship after he took over in September 2015, Kumar says ISRO was preparing to pull off 10-12 launches in the New Year. Chandrayaan-2 would be an advanced version of the Chandrayaan-1 launched nine years ago. ISRO also plans to launch the second flight of GSLV MkIII, carrying the heaviest payload ever.

ISRO chief said the year will start with PSLV-C40 carrying earth observation Cartosat-2 satellite along with 28 foreign passenger satellites, including 25 nano satellites and three micro-satellites. “The first six months of the new year will be action-packed,” he said.

by SV Krishna Chaitanya

Lamp of Lotus

K Surendran, 47 Politician

BJP’s vigorous Kerala push in the face of the tough resistance put up by the Communists is led by some of the spirited guards of the blooming lotus in the state. K Surendran is one among them. He may have missed a victory by just 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls, but the BJP state general secretary has his task cut out for 2018 what with the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Be it the adversaries within the party or outside, Surendran hasn’t spared any, getting all the right attentions of his bosses in Delhi. This month, he called ‘dissenting’ party leaders Yashwant Sinha and Satrughan Sinha jilted lovers.

As part of his relentless fight against the rampaging reds, he is planning next to expose the collusion between the Communists and Muslim fundamentalist groups. “This will rock the LDF government,” he claims.

A family man, Surendran likes to go on pilgrimages, when he is not sharpening his attacks against the state government accusing them of supporting terrorism.

by NV Ravindranathan Nair

High on Hollywood

Dhanush, 34 Actor/Singer

Who’d have thought that with his unconventional looks Dhanush would go on to become a star of such proportions? The actor now even has a Hollywood project, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, in the pipeline.

The actor became a global name after the overnight success of Kolaveri Di in 2012, and then ventured into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa, and Shamitabh, proving that talent can prevail over language barriers.

This year, he made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi, which became a hit at the box office. In a bold move for a first-time filmmaker, he cast the 68-year-old Rajkiran in the lead.

Dhanush, who has completed 15 years in the cinema industry, awaits the release of Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and the much-anticipated Vetrimaaran-directorial Vada Chennai. His keen eye for films has also resulted in success as a producer. His banner, Wunderbar Films, has produced many successful projects.

success Mantra

Awareness of one’s strengths and weaknesses can take a person far

in the pipeline

Hollywood project, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

mission 2018 Planning to produce Bollywood films by Sunita Raghu

The Music Maven

Anirudh Ravichander,27 Composer

From 3 to Vivegam, Anirudh Ravichander has shown a knack for delivering chartbusters consistently. Recently, the Kolaveri Di composer, who is yet to turn 30, came out with India’s first vertical pop music video, Bewajah, and is riding high into 2018 with a bevy of big projects lined up.

He has also made quite an impact this year with Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran, which was released earlier this month. Its first single—Karuthavanlaam Galeejam—has turned out to be a big hit, having garnered 11 million views on YouTube. Anirudh also struck gold with Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam, two singles from which have been released so far.

The composer is set to make his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi. His album for the Tamil film Aakko is also one to look out for next year. But the most anticipated of his future projects are without doubt Vijay’s next in Tamil and a Jr NTR-starrer in Telugu.

Understands the pulse of today’s listeners

note-worthy Came out with India’s first vertical pop music video that has garnered eight million views on YouTube mission 2018 Will mark his Telugu debut; maybe Bollywood to by Sunita Raghu

Godmother of All Things Art

Anita Dube,59 Art Curator

On the phone from Delhi, Anita Dube sounds rushed. But that is understandable. Ever since she was appointed curator of the fourth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which will begin in December 2018, she has been on a series of travels.

Anita has been to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. “I am going to focus on the Global South for this Biennale—South-East Asia, Africa and Latin America,” she says. “But that does not mean that I will be excluding Europe. I have also been to Denmark, Austria, Germany, Sweden, Norway and other Nordic countries to meet up with artists.”

Looking back, the appointment in March this year had been thrilling. “It has been such an enriching experience. I would like to explore possibilities for a non-alienated human existence. I have seen so many wonderful art works and met some fascinating people,” she adds.

her call... Women must get opportunities Appointed curator of the fourth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which will begin in Dec 2018 mission 2018 Bringing a feminist by Shevlin Sebastian