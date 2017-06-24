When Vijesh KV travels on his white-and-blue Lambretta scooter in the suburbs of Palluruthy in Kochi, people do a double-take. It looks different from the scooters of today. And it has an odd-sounding horn, like an animal grunt.“But it gives a smooth and efficient ride. It is difficult to believe that the scooter is 43 years old,” says Vijesh, a tour guide, who got it in a most unexpected way.

Two years ago, he was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. When the bus stopped at Kayamkulam, Vijesh saw a 70-year-old man riding a Lambretta. It had a bit of rust, some areas were dented and the paint was peeling.

“I immediately got down and managed to meet the man, Ramachandran. I told him that I have a collection of scooters,” says Vijesh. “He immediately said that he was not planning to sell his vehicle.”

Vijesh showed him the photos of other vehicles he owned, on his mobile. Eventually, they exchanged numbers. And one week later, Vijesh got a call from Ramachandran.

Vijesh KV (EPS | Melton Antony)

“He told me that he did not want to sell it to youngsters, as he was afraid they would not look after the vehicle,” says Vijesh, who is 38. “He felt that I would care for it.” Vijesh bought it for Rs 30,000.

Apart from the Lambretta, Vijesh has a few Bajaj Chetaks, Priyas, and Vijay Supers.

He bought his first scooter in 2000. At a godown next to his office, Vijesh noticed an abandoned 1987 model Bajaj Chetak. On enquiring, he discovered that it belonged to an Army man, who was working as a security guard. And the latter agreed to sell it to Vijesh for Rs 2,000.

When asked about his fascination for old scooters, Vijesh says, “These vehicles give a far smoother ride than the current models, and are 30 kg heavier. The seats have spring, so you don’t suffer from back pain. More over, when you manually change the gears, you feel connected to the vehicle.”

However, it is not easy to maintain these scooters. Since their production has stopped, it is very difficult to get the spareparts. In fact, Vijesh has to go to a particular shop in Thrissur to get the parts. “They are quite expensive. The original price of an emblem is Rs 30, but I have to pay Rs 300,” says Vijesh.

Another drawback is that there are a very few mechanics, who would repair them. “They say it takes too much time,” says Vijesh. In fact, at this moment, there are only three mechanics in Palluruthy, who do the work. But that has not deterred Vijesh. He has set up the Old Town Scooters Cochin page on Facebook, where people with similar passion exchange news and information, and help each other.

Last month, when Vijesh was coming back from Thrissur on his Lambretta, after buying some parts, some youngsters in a car began to follow him. He could see they were filming him on their mobile. After a while, they came abreast and requested him to stop. “It was a group that was interested in old two-wheelers. They invited me to take part in a vintage scooter show at their home town, Mallapuram, 80 km away.” After some days, Vijesh loaded his scooters in a tempo and took them to Mallapuram. “It was a good experience,” he says. “More than 200 people came. I met a lot of scooter collectors. And we are still in touch.”

“Many people have different type of enthusiasms. My passion will always remain for old scooters,” says Vijesh, a father of two young girls.

Call of the classics

He is the proud owner of seven scooters

The one closest to your heart.

Green and white Bajaj Chetak. It has the smoothest engine.

How much have you spent on scooters so far?

Nearly Rs 2 lakh

What would have you bought, if you had not spent on scooters?

I am so much in love with these oldies that I would have spent this money on buying scooters only.

What is the best aspect of old scooters?

Eight beers can fit in the storage space!

Is your family supportive of your passion?

Initially, my parents and wife Sibina were against it. They told me I was mad. Sibina would quarrel with me. I would feel depressed. But now, she is my biggest supporter. I take her and my two daughters for rides during the weekends and holidays.

What do you like more—wife or scooter?

I like both.