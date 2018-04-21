When Indian photographer-academic Dr Aziz Mahdi spent 11 years in Iran, first as a student and then as a teacher, he was surprised to see that Iranians have a close affinity for all things Indian. In fact, they could pick up Hindi faster than Indians do Persian. Back in Delhi, Mahdi has embarked on a mission to showcase the real Iran.As the first step, Mahdi, who teaches Persian at Delhi’s Iran Culture House, held a photo exhibition at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society. Titled ‘Pejvak’ (Persian for echo), the exhibition showcased a collection of 34 photographs from Mahdi’s travels between 2009 and 2016 across 10 Iranian cities—Tehran, Esfahan, Shiraz, Yazd, Gorgan, Ilal, Hamedan, Tabriz, Urumiye and Khoy.

“I wanted the collection to represent Iranian culture, architecture, people and its landscape,” he says.

Among the images are two Persian architectural marvels— the Naqsh -E-Jahan Square and Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque. Titled ‘Traveling in Time’, the former shows the royal square, now a UNESCO World Heritage site that was once a busy arena of entertainment and business exchange between people from across the world.

The other, ‘Heavenly Architecture’, showed the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque that stands on the eastern side of the royal square. While it remained a private one for the royal court back in the day, today it is known as one of the few mosques built for women and unlike many others, doesn’t have minarets. “I was hoping to capture its seven-coloured tiles and the running inscription on the exterior drum of the dome that consists of three suras (chapters) from the Quran and I am glad I managed to.”

Mahdi says it was important to showcase Persian architecture because a lot of Indian buildings have been inspired by it. “The Taj Mahal, for instance, is essentially a white marble structure standing on a square plinth with an iwan (an arch-shaped doorway) topped by a large dome and finial like most Mughal tombs. This kind of a design has its origin in Persia,” he says.Another picture, ‘I am Iran’, shows an Iranian ring-seller sitting on a bike. “His rings were colourful like the country itself.

And though he wasn’t too rich, he was confident enough to look straight into the camera and smile for me,” The exhibition had its fair share of visitors and besides Indians wanting to see what Iran is like, there were many Iranians who came to experience a trip down memory lane. “Even though we stay miles away from our country, the photographs took us back home,” says Dr Ehsanollah Shokrollahi, director of the Persian Research Centre at Iran Culture House.