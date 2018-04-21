At his recent exhibition at the Artworld gallery in Chennai, Odisha-born painter, sculptor and ceramist Sovan Kumar had a childhood memory as part of the artworks—a painting of the iconic Triumph of Labour on Chennai’s Marina Beach. Sovan had first set eyes on it when he was just a young boy. “If I am an artist today, I credit it to that moment when I came upon that figure,” recalls Sovan.

The exhibition titled ‘Journeys to the Centre’ could be his retrospective—it contains a little bit of everything from the time he started off. Right now, he is firmly focused on setting up a ceramic studio at the Lalit Kala Academi, Chennai—a career move that saw him shift base from Bhubaneswar to Chennai.

A Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture from Bhubaneswar, as well as a Master of Fine Arts in Plastic Arts from the Banaras Hindu University, Sovan vacillated between painting and sculpting until he decided to specialise in ceramics. “In India, ceramics still constitutes a new study,” says Sovan.

A scholarship to China to study ceramics in 1998 further provided mastery over the art. “My teacher at the institute there reckoned that I knew everything there was to learn about this medium. He laid out a map in front of me and advised me to visit all the places where ceramic centres were flourishing. I’m glad I took his advice,” recalls Sovan. “In places such as China and Japan, a small ceramic bowl can be equated with the price of gold, with control over the supply and production of the raw material as well,” adds Sovan. The artist remembers making a big splash at an exhibition in New Delhi in 1995 when he made a huge terracotta sculpture of 500 people performing namaz.

The 48-year-old artist’s oft quoted refrain is that “we are all coming from earth, we will go back to earth; in between we will do something on earth”.When the experiment to do still life in terracotta pushed Sovan to the heights he had dreamed of, a prominent artist’s counsel as to why should he not paint too saw him exchanging the clay cutter for the paint brush. That is when he took to painting not on a regular-sized canvas but odd sizes as he never intended for his art to grace somebody’s bedroom. “My buyers mostly comprise museums and collectors: one of my paintings—12 feet by 6 feet—is at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi,” he recalls.

The themes of migration, displacement and globalisation have found favour in his paintings; there is the truck—his recurring motif—carrying not only human cargo, but also an entire factory, ship, logs of wood as well as marine life. “When I moved to Chennai, the problems of being a migrant struck me with great force,” he laughs.

The Telugu-speaking Sovan has travelled across Singapore, the Czech Republic, Austria, France, Amsterdam and America participating in exhibitions or being part of camps and residencies, readying himself for a whole new experience. After his return from China, Sovan went on a UNESCO-sponsored residency programme to Paris where of the 53 people selected globally, Sovan was the only one representing India. During the Art Omi residency in New York his performance saw him grace the front pages of newspapers there. Until the next new idea presents itself, Sovan’s truck is staying put for a while.